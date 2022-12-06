Reigning Commonwealth Games javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem has undergone a successful elbow surgery in London on Sunday.

According to Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, an orthopaedic surgeon, Arshad Nadeem was carrying two injuries. The Pakistan javelin ace had been nursing an elbow injury since the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Arshad Nadeem returned to action for the first time since the Tokyo Games at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July this year. He finished fifth with a best throw of 86.16m despite issues with his elbow.

“I’m happy and satisfied that our goal behind the surgery was achieved,” Dr Ali Sher Bajwa said. “We used state-of-the-art facilities for the surgery. It’s a long haul (for Nadeem), these were serious injuries.”

Arshad Nadeem is expected to make a full recovery. He will stay with the medical staff for a week for rehabilitation. His recovery period will then continue under coach Salman Butt back home.

Late last month, Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal at the National Athletics Championship in Lahore with a throw of 81.21m. He claimed that he had trained for only 20 days for the event, reported Geo News.