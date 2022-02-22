When to watch Anna Shcherbakova skating next after Beijing 2022 victory

Anna Shcherbakova had a sensational Beijing 2022.

The Winter Olympic figure skating champion in the women's singles competition put in a personal best performance in the women's free skate on the biggest of stages.

Her score of 175.75 to total 255.95 saw her jump from second place after the short program to win the gold medal. The 17-year-old completed two massive quadruple jumps in her free skate, including one in combination.

Shcherbakova also helped the ROC finish in first in the team event. The results are provisional.

Anna Shcherbakova of Team ROC during the women's single free skate Picture by 2022 Getty Images

What's next for Shcherbakova?

There's not too much rest for the Olympic champion with the next major event on her calendar set to be the World Figure Skating Championships from 21-27 March 2022 in Montpellier, France.

Shcherbakova will be looking to defend her title from 2021. She'll also celebrate her 18th birthday the day after those championships conclude, on 28 March.

