Angelina Melnikova continues golden 2021 with victory in Morges

Angelina Melnikova continued her stellar 2021 with a comfortable victory at the Arthur Gander Memorial artistic gymnastics event in Morges, Switzerland.

The Russian Federation athlete won two individual Olympic bronze medals as well as gold in the team event for the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) at Tokyo 2020, before claiming the all-around title at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, two weeks ago.

Showing no signs of fatigue on Wednesday night (4 November), the 21-year-old scored 14.650 in the vault, 14.850 on the uneven bars and 13.700 on the floor for a winning total score of 43.200.

Taïs Boura of France finished second with 38.500, while USA gymnast Ciena Alipio completed the podium in third place with 38.450.

With Simone Biles’ continued absence from competition, Melnikova needed no second invitation to fill her shoes as arguably the world’s top artistic gymnast right now.

There was a shock in the men’s competition, where USA’s ​Yul Moldauer edged out ROC Olympic gold medallist Nikita Nagornyy of Russia.

World bronze medallist from 2017 Moldauer submitted scores of 14.400 (floor), 14.200 (pommel horse), 13.650 (vault) and 15.200 (parallel bars) for a combined total of 57.450.

Second-placed Nagornyy equalled that total score, but had to settle for silver, having recorded lower scores in two of the three events where he competed directly with Moldauer.

Third went to Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, who scored 57.400.

