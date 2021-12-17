Aleksander Aamodt Kilde victorious again at Val Gardena

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde continued his love affair with Val Gardena with victory in the Super G on Friday (17 December).

Kilde completed a double on the Saslong 12 months ago, and he made it three Alpine Skiing World Cup wins in a row having secured back-to-back triumphs at Beaver Creek a fortnight ago.

The Norwegian ace was 0.22s quicker than double Olympic champion Matthias Mayer with another Austrian, reigning world champion Vincent Kriechmayr, a further five-hundredths back in third.

Downhill ace Beat Feuz (+0.57s) was fourth ahead of fellow Swiss Stefan Rogentin and Italy's Dominik Paris..

This was Kilde's ninth career World Cup win and shows he is in great shape to win medals at Beijing 2022 having returned from the previous two Olympic Winter Games empty-handed.

Despite finishing outside the top 15, Marco Odermatt remains top of the overall World Cup standings but with his lead over Mayer and Kilde significantly reduced.

Kilde will be bidding for yet another win on the Saslong in the downhill on Saturday.