Alex Morgan: A new chapter for the United States' soccer star

United States women’s football icon Alex Morgan knows how to steal attention.

The prolific goal-scorer, whose impressive international resumé includes 115 goals in 190 appearances, two FIFA Women's World Cup titles (2015 and 2019) and two Olympic medals for Team USA, is notorious for the instrumental role which she has played for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) over the years.

Now the 32-year-old is making headlines once again after it was announced on Monday (December 13) that she has signed for NWSL debutants San Diego Wave.

Morgan joins the side from the Orlando Pride, who she first signed for in 2017, before a brief stint for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Women's Super League (WSL) in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

In a statement released on the news of her move, the American said:

“As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego.

“I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city.”

The USWNT striker will reunite with former national team coach Jill Ellis who is currently the club president of San Diego, while ex-Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney will head up the team in its inaugural year.

