'Stoked' Alex Hall qualifies for freeski big air final at Beijing 2022

Youth Olympics medallist Alex Hall will be one to watch in the freeski big air final at Beijing 2022.

Hall is currently considered one of the most stylish skiers in the freeski game and is best known for his signature tap dances through the rail section of a slopestyle course - but is also capable of pulling out massive rotations when called for.

The Team USA competitor has already shown just how much he is capable of, bringing out a 2160 in the X Games big air competition final in Aspen, Colorado before the Olympic Winter Games, as Olympics.com reported.

That came after he had already won the slopestyle skiing event at the World Cup event in Mammoth Mountain, California.

Alexander Hall (USA) performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3. Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and grew up in Switzerland, spoke to Olympics.com after making the final. "I just wanted to try and land my stuff clean," he said.

"Just stoked to come out and land it well and have fun doing it and all the boys are killing it so hard, all the boys are skiing so well. We're skiing so well and feeding off each other."

This attitude echoes comments made by Hall before the Games. “That’s one of the beautiful things about our sport," he said. “It’s really competitive but we all are supportive of each other. There are no enemies. I want them all to ski their best.”

Going all out

If there is ever a stage to show off your best tricks, it is certainly this one, as everybody will be using that friendly competition to try to win the coveted gold.

"I think people for sure were saving some tricks (for the Olympics)," Hall admits. "I think most of the tricks people are doing today they did the last couple of days in practice.

"We usually try and do as much as we can in practice days, and not leave too much on the line for competition days. But for sure we're seeing stuff here at the Olympics that we've not seen at other events previously."

Alex Hall in action

When can I watch Alex Hall?

Hall has made it to the big air final, which is on Wednesday 9 February and the first run is at 11:00 local time (18:00 in Alaska).

There is then run 2 (11:22) and 3 (11:45) in which the medals will be decided.

More can be seen of Hall on Monday 14 February when he competes in the men's freeski slopestyle qualification runs 1 (12:30) and 2 (13:33).

The three final runs come the following day at 09:30, 09:58 and 10:26 - where the medals will be decided.