AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: India results, scores and points table

The junior Indian men’s football team is competing in Group H of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers from October 14 to 18 in Kuwait.

The qualifiers consist of 10 groups with the group winners and five best second-placed teams going through to the main event.

All group matches of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers were held in September 2022 but one group could not be played in Iraq due to security issues. This group (H) will now take place in Kuwait from October 14 to 18.

Former champions India will play Iraq, Australia and Kuwait in their three group-stage football matches.

India have to win the group to make it to the main event or have to finish second with six or seven points to have a chance of going through.

AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: Indian football team results and scores

Group H

Match: Iraq 4-2 India

Scorers: India - Gurkirat Singh (22’), Maheson Singh Tongbram (33’); Iraq - Qasim (2’), Abdulkareem (51’), Sadeq (63’) and Bikash Yumnam (own goal, 71’)

AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: Group H points table and standings