58-year-old Xia Lian Ni picks up historic fifth world championship medal 

Age is just a number? You bet it is.

Enter table tennis legend Xia Lian Ni who just picked up a fifth world championships medal. At the age of 58!

Competing for Luxembourg at the world championships in Houston, the Chinese-born player and her doubles partner Sarah De Nutte lost in the semis on Sunday evening 3-0 to the Chinese pair Manyu Wang/Yingsha Sun.

Losing semifinalists win bronze automatically.

"At the beginning, we just wanted to fight as much as we could and really focused on our games," said Ni. "Now we have made Luxembourgish sport history which is an immense honour for us. It is such a great feeling, and we are really happy."

It was Ni's 22nd world championship appearance, and she secured her first world championship medal since claiming women's doubles silver for China in 1985. She had also won team and mixed doubles gold as well as women's doubles bronze for China at the worlds in 1983.

It's been quite a journey for Ni, who was Luxembourg's flag-bearer at Rio 2016.

