2022 World Taekwondo Championships: South Korea still reigns supreme

After a Tokyo 2020 Games nightmare and mixed results in the taekwondo circuit, the most successful nation in Olympic and World Taekwondo Championships history, South Korea, showed some progress in Mexico.

The Koreans did not win any gold in Tokyo and in what could be an indication of what to expect in Paris, they ended the tournament with two gold medals from Doyun Kwon, winner of men’s 68kg, and Park Woo-Hyeok (men’s 80kg).

It was a resounding victory for the 2019 bronze medallist from Manchester Woo-Hyeok, who had only reached the podium twice this season, when he finished third at the Furaijah Open and the Grand Prix in Rome.

As he eyes a ticket to the Paris Games, the 22-year-old says there will be more Korean victories in the category to come as he seeks “to write a new history”.

The two are part of the new generation of Korean fighters hopeful of filling the gap vacated by some of the legends in the sport and led by Dae-hoon Lee, the three-time world champ who retired after Tokyo.

And you can never write off the People's Republic of China.

The well-rounded Chinese team won gold in the men’s 63kg with Yushua Liang as in-form Luo Zongshi claimed her first 57kg world title.

Zongshi has been in stellar shape this season winning the Grand Prix in Rome, Paris and Manchester.

The reigning Asian gold medallist beat Lo Chia-ling of Chinese Taipei in the final after a hard-fought battle against Britain’s double Olympic champion Jade Jones in the semi-final.