2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Results from Day 6 on Tuesday as Puerto Rico grab last quarter-final spot

Defending champions United States will head into the quarter-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup undefeated (5-0) after dismantling Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on the last day of pool play on Tuesday (27 September).

Kelsey Plum recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and seven assists while Chelsea Gray added 16 points as the USA broke the team record for most consecutive wins at the World Cup.

The U.S. are now unbeaten in 27 games and will carry with them serious momentum heading into the knockout stages.

Puerto Rico eliminated South Korea 92-73 to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their country's history.

Mya Hollingshed drilled home 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 as the Caribbean nation routed their rivals.

China solidified a strong pool round performance with a 81-55 over Belgium to finish second in Group A.

The score after the third period sat at 54-45 before the Chinese team launched a final offensive charge to assert the win over the 2018 fourth-place finishers.

Elsewhere, Australia pulled off a 71-54 over Japan to send the Tokyo 2020 silver medallists packing from the tournament.

The Opals' victory, secured by efforts of Sami Whitcomb who led the scorers for Australia with 15 points, mean they finish on top of Group B.

Canada took in second the group after beating Mali 88-65 with Kayla Alexander delivering a double-double performance banking 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Serbia clinched a third-place finish in Group B after defeating European rivals France, 68-62.

In what a re-match of the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal game it was the Serbs that came out on top thanks to a significant effort from Yvonne Anderson who finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

This event in Sydney is a Paris 2024 Qualifier, with the winner of the World Cup also guaranteeing themselves a spot at the next Olympic Games.

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Group phase schedule and results

Here are the results of the tournament day-by-day. All times are in Australian Eastern Time (UTC +10).

Thursday 22 September

Group A

10:30 BIH v PUR – Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Puerto Rico beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 82-58.

11:30 USA v BEL – Sydney Superdome - USA beat Belgium 87-72.

17:30 KOR v CHN – Sydney Superdome - China beat South Korea 107-44.

Group B

13:00 CAN v SRB – Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Canada beat Serbia 67-60.

14:00 JPN v MLI – Sydney Superdome - Japan beat Mali 89-56.

20:30 AUS v FRA – Sydney Superdome - France beat Australia 70-57.

Friday 23 September

Group A

10:30 PUR v USA - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - USA beat Puerto Rico 106-42.

13:00 BEL v KOR - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Belgium beat South Korea 84-61.

14:30 CHN v BIH – Sydney Superdome - China beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 98-51.

Group B

12:00 SRB v JPN – Sydney Superdome - Serbia beat Japan 69-64.

18:00 FRA v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Canada beat France 59-45.

20:30 MLI v AUS – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Mali 118-58.

Saturday 24 September

Group A

14:30 USA v CHN – Sydney Superdome - USA beat China 77-63. USA qualify for quarter-finals.

18:00 BIH v KOR – Sydney Superdome - South Korea beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 99-66.

20:30 PUR v BEL – Sydney Superdome - Belgium beat Puerto Rico 68-65.

Group B

Rest day

Sunday 25 September

Group A

Rest day

Group B

14:30 MLI v FRA – Sydney Superdome - France beat Mali 74-59.

18:00 AUS v SRB – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Serbia 69-54.

20:30 JPN v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Canada beat Japan 70-56.

Monday 26 September

Group A

11:30 BEL v BIH – Sydney Superdome - Belgium beat Bosnia Herzegovina 85-55.

14:00 KOR v USA – Sydney Superdome - USA beat South Korea 145-69.

17:30 CHN v PUR – Sydney Superdome - China beat Puerto Rico 95-60.

Group B

13:30 SRB v MLI - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Serbia beat Mali 81-68.

16:00 FRA v JPN - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - France beat Japan 67-53.

20:30 AUS v CAN – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Canada 75-72.

Tuesday 27 September

Group A

11:30 PUR v KOR – Sydney Superdome - Puerto Rico beat South Korea 92-73.

13:30 CHN v BEL - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - China beat Belgium 81-55.

14:00 USA v BIH – Sydney Superdome - United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59

Group B

16:00 MLI v CAN - Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre - Canada beat Mali 88-65.

17:30 SRB v FRA – Sydney Superdome - Serbia beat France 68-52.

20:30 AUS v JPN – Sydney Superdome - Australia beat Japan 71-54.

Wednesday 28 September

Rest day

2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: Knockout phase schedule

Thursday 29 September

12:00 Quarterfinal 1 - Sydney Superdome

14:30 Quarterfinal 2 - Sydney Superdome

18:00 Quarterfinal 3 - Sydney Superdome

20:30 Quarterfinal 4 - Sydney Superdome

Friday 30 September

17:00 Semi-final 1 - Sydney Superdome

19:30 Semi-final 2- Sydney Superdome

Saturday 1 October

13:00 Third place game - Sydney Superdome

16:00 Final - Sydney Superdome

