2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Everything you need to know as teams go head-to-head for Olympic spots

For the first time since 2010, the women’s football CONCACAF qualifying tournament will take place outside of US soil.

And there’s a lot on the line for the eight teams vying for glory with World Cup and Olympic qualification spots up for grabs.

Action at the CONCACAF 2022 W Championship gets underway on 4 July, before all group games conclude on 11 July.

The knockout stages will then take centre stage, with the semi-finals played on 14 July, and the final - as well as the third place match - scheduled for 18 July.

Here is everything you need to know about the 11th edition of the tournament.

Reigning Concacaf champions, USA Picture by 2020 Getty Images

CONCACAF 2022 format: How it works

Eight teams are in the running for a spot at Paris 2024.

After qualifiers back in February and April 2022, six teams advanced into the CONCACAF championship, while both the United States and Canada progressed automatically due to being the two highest-ranked teams.

The group stages will take place between 4 July and 11 July.

Teams who finish in the top two of their group will book their place on the plane to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nations who finish third will enter into inter-confederation play-offs to try and secure their World Cup place.

But for the top two in Group A and B, a spot at the Paris 2024 Games beckons.

They will proceed into the knockout round, that will see two semi-finals unfold on 14 July.

The winner of the competition will secure their Olympic spot, while the runner-up, and winner of the third-place match, will face off for a second CONCACAF spot.

Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021 Picture by NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES

2022 CONCACAF W Championship: The Groups

Group A:

United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti

Group B:

Canada, Costa RIca, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

CONCACAF 2022 Preview: USA, Canada favourites

The United States come into the tournament as overwhelming favourites despite a disappointing outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year.

Vlatko Andonovski’s side come into the tournament as two-time reigning champions, and having won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

Their 23-player roster boasts a balanced mix of fresh faces and veterans, with an in-form Alex Morgan leading the line.

Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe, and Alyssa Naeher are among those who know what it takes to win for the USA.

But the welcomed arrival of younger players such as Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, and Sophia Smith, who are all finding their form in the NWSL, could help Andonovski’s side clinch their seat on the plane to Paris for the 2024 Games.

They will have stiff competition to overcome, though, with reigning Olympic champions Canada eyeing more success.

Jessie Fleming was a pivotal player in their gold medal triumph, and will hope to play a key role once again.

The appointment of Bev Preistman was an inspired one, almost immediately spearheading the Canadians to a major tournament title.

The foes of the USA, they will be hoping to knock their rivals off their perch in a competition that the Americans have grown comfortable in.

But perhaps home advantage could play a defining role, with Mexico on home soil.

Currently ranked 26th in the world, it would be a big ask for the tournament hosts to beat the heavyweights of the USA and Canada – but it isn’t unthinkable.

With the help of key players like Kenti Robles – who helped Real Madrid to the third best defensive record in the Primera División last season — and María Sánchez, an underdog story could well be on the cards for Mexico.

2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Stars to watch

A plethora of stars will be on show at Concacaf 2022, but here a handful of names to look out for when action gets underway.

Alex Morgan - USA

Something in the San Diego air has spurred Alex Morgan into the form of her life, already bagging a career-best of 11 goals in 10 games so far.

Having been dropped from the national team earlier in the year, she returned to club football with a vengeance and staked her claim as the USWNT’s starting forward. Her experience of winning, alongside being in the form of her career, could be crucial for their Olympic hopes.

USA's Alex Morgan is in the form of her life ahead of the Concacaf Championship Picture by 2022 Alex Goodlett

Kenti Robles - Mexico

Real Madrid’s Kenti Robles has been solid at the back for them since joining in 2020.

In their most recent campaign, the right-back helped them register the third best defensive record in the league. As is the case with modern fullbacks, she also gives a helping hand in creating goals for club and country, making her presence felt along the right-hand side.

Priscila Chinchilla - Costa Rica

20-year-old Priscila Chinchilla didn’t even know where Scotland was before she joined Glasgow City in 2020, but she wasted no time in settling in.

She was named the inaugural PFA Scotland Women’s Player of the Year, before going on to be named the SWPOL1 Player of the Year.

Chinchilla is a hugely exciting prospect and already showing glimpses of the type of qualities that can take her to the very top. Her low centre of gravity and pace makes it difficult for opponents to take it off her. Don’t be surprised if she ends the Concacaf tournament as one of the most fouled players – because that is often the only way she can be stopped by opposing players.

Ashley Lawrence was influential in Canada's gold-rush at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Ashley Lawrence - Canada

Though perhaps under the radar, Ashley Lawrence played a key role in Canada’s charge to Olympic goal.

Encapsulating the role of a fullback, she provided solidity at the back and an attacking threat going forward. Playing her club football for Paris Saint-Germain, she is no stranger to high-pressure knockout scenarios; yet never looks phased by them, something that will no doubt be infectious throughout the Canada camp.

2022 CONCACAF W Championship schedule: Group stages and knockout rounds

4 July

United States v Haiti

Mexico v Jamaica

5 July

Costa Rica v Panama

Canada v Trinidad and Tobago

7 July

Jamaica v United States

Haiti v Mexico

8 July

Trinidad and Tobago v Costa Rica

Panama v Canada

11 July

Canada v Costa Rica

Panama v Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica v Haiti

United States v Mexico

14 July

Group A winner v Group B runner-up

Group B winner v Group A runner-up

18 July

Third place match: SF loser 1 v SF loser 2

Final: SF winner 1 v SF winner 2

Could competition hosts Mexico surprise people? Picture by 2021 Getty Images

2022 CONCACAF W Championship: How to watch

The Concacaf tournament will be aired across all participating countries.

Paramount+ will be the home of all the action in the United States.

For Mexico, all action can be viewed on ESPN.

And One Soccer will be airing it across Canada.

And for those wanting to tune in across the rest of the world, games will be made available on the Concacaf GO app.

A full breakdown of broadcast details can be found on the CONCACAF website here.

Tickets for 2022 CONCACAF W Championship

If watching on TV just isn’t close enough to the action, tickets are still available to purchase.

Packages for the two host stadiums are detailed on the CONCACAF website, with the Estadio BBVA hosting the final and the Estadio Universitario hosting the semi-finals; as well as group stage games.

Tickets can be found here.