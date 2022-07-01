Commonwealth Games 2010: Shooters lead India’s best-ever medal haul

The 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi will always be special in Indian sports history.

It was the first time that India hosted the Commonwealth Games and the country’s athletes made sure they celebrated the occasion with performances to remember.

New Delhi 2010 was India’s best performance at the Commonwealth Games to date. India won a total of 101 medals, including 38 golds, to finish second on the Commonwealth Games 2010 medals table.

New Delhi 2010 remains the only time India won more than a 100 medals at any edition of CWG. The country’s second-best haul is 69 medals, including 30 golds, at Manchester 2002.

At the 2010 CWG, Indian men won 64 medals while the women pitched in with 36. The only mixed team medal came in badminton, a silver.

Australia topped the 2010 Commonwealth Games medals tally with 177 medals, garnished with 74 golds.

The Indian medal rush was spearheaded by the shooting contingent, headlined by Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. Indian shooters accounted for 30 of India’s 101 medals and 14 of the 38 top podium finishes.

Wrestlers, too, shone with 19 of the 21 Indian grapplers participating at the 2010 CWG securing a podium.

Additionally, the 2010 Commonwealth Games also marked many firsts for Indian athletes. Geeta Phogat created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after dominating the women’s 55kg category.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kumar registered India’s first Commonwealth Games medal in gymnastics after he won a silver and bronze.

Krishna Poonia’s women’s discus throw gold at New Delhi 2010 also ended India’s 52-year long wait for a top podium finish in an athletics event at the CWG.

Milkha Singh’s win in the men’s 440 yards race at Cardiff 1958 was India’s only athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

A total of 4,352 athletes from 36 different nations and territories competed in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The Indian contingent was 495-member strong.

Commonwealth Games 2010 medals tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 74 55 48 177 2 India 38 27 36 101 3 England 37 60 45 142 4 Canada 26 17 32 75 5 Kenya 12 11 10 33 5 South Africa 12 11 10 33 7 Malaysia 12 10 13 35 8 Singapore 11 11 9 31 9 Nigeria 11 10 14 35 10 Scotland 9 10 7 26 - Others 30 53 57 140 272 275 281 828

Commonwealth Games 2010: Indian medal winners by sport