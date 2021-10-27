100 days to go: Athletes who scored 100 per cent at the Winter Olympic Games 

Caroline Ouellette wins 100 per cent of her matches

If you're making a list of athletes who scored 100 per cent at the Winter Olympic Games, you just can't leave out Caroline Ouellette. A member of the Canadian women's ice hockey team that won four (yes, four) Olympic golds on the trot (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014), Ouellette never lost a match during her entire Olympic career.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Over four Olympics, 12 group stage matches, four semi-finals and four finals, Ouellette only ever won. After Sochi 2014, she became the first athlete ever to have entered at least four Winter Olympic events and won gold in all of them.

The hockey hero hung up her skates after Sochi 2014, as the third-highest scorer for the national team with 234 points. However, she is still remembered as an Olympic legend, the likes of which we may wait a long time to see again.

What she said:

“What a privilege it was to play for Canada, I cherished every moment and loved every minute of it. My journey with Team Canada taught me the importance of outstanding teamwork, the desire to always want to be better, and the ability to perform under pressure.” - Hockey Canada

Caroline Oulette Picture by 2010 Getty Images

Eric Heiden sweeps 100 per cent of the speed skating golds in 1980

If you're searching for the clean sweep of all clean sweeps, look no further than Eric Heiden's performance at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games. Not content with winning a gold medal in one event, the U.S. athlete went about triumphing over five different speed skating distances, from the 500m sprint all the way up to 10,000m.

And not only did the Wisconsin native lock down the top spot on the podium time and again, he also set a new Olympic record in every event he entered, in addition to breaking the world record by 6.2 seconds in the 10,000m final.

Even a near-fall in the final of the 1500m couldn't stop this Olympic speedster in his tracks, as he recovered to win the race by 0.37 seconds.

Heiden became the first person ever to win five gold medals at a single Winter Olympic Games, before embarking on a road cycling career that culminated in him competing in the 1986 Tour de France. Now he works as an orthopedic surgeon after studying medicine at Stanford.

Who says you can't have it all?

What he said:

"If you want to be successful, whether it's a champion at a sport, it's a champion in your profession, it's a champion on a recreation ride, you have to work hard at it. And you'll find that those things you work hard at probably you get the most reward from." - speakers.com

Torvill and Dean 100 per cent the bolero

Talk about hitting it out the park (or in this case, the rink).

Team GB pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean went down in history at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo with their unforgettable ice dance to classical music composer Maurice Ravel's haunting Bolero.

After a routine filled with swirls, jumps and dip-dyed purple pleated chiffon, the pair were awarded the highest marks ever for a single figure skating programme, which included twelve perfect sixes and six 5.9s, with every judge awarding them a six for artistic impression.

You don't get much more 100 per cent than that!

Torvill and Dean went pro after the Olympics, but returned again in 1994 to win bronze in Lillehammer. But nothing could be more memorable than their spellbinding dance to the Bolero.

What they said:

"It was a volcano erupting and we had to climb to the very top before throwing ourselves into eternity." - Christopher Dean, the Guardian

"There was a big roar. And then an even bigger one. It went on and on. I felt bad for whoever was on next." - Jayne Torvill, the Guardian

Ester Ledecka 100 per cents two different sports

Two golds at one Games? Impressive. But two golds in two different sports? Now that's just 100 per cent brilliant.

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka had entered the PyeongChang 2018 Games as the favourite for the snowboard parallel slalom title, but first she was due to compete in the Alpine skiing super-G, an event in which she was a huge underdog.

Up against a field chock full of speed specialists, Ledecka - who had never finished higher than 19th at a World Cup - did the impossible, beating defending champion Anna Veith of Austria by 0.01 seconds to take the gold medal.

Her face that day, the personification of mind-boggled shock, became one of the enduring images of the Games.

When she won the snowboard parallel slalom gold just a week later, she went down as the first person in history to win golds in two sports at the same Winter Olympic Games.

The moral of the story? Why settle for one sport when you can 100 per cent dominate two.

What she said:

"I was thinking, ‘Ok, they’re going to change the time. I’m going to wait for a little bit and they’re going to switch and put some seconds on. I was just staring at the board and nothing was happening and everybody was screaming. I started to think, ‘Ok, this is weird.’”

Lizzy Yarnold wins 100 per cent skeleton golds

It's fair to say that athletes from Great Britain aren't too used to winning gold at the Winter Olympic Games. But Lizzy Yarnold obviously didn't get the memo.

After winning skeleton gold at Sochi 2014 - only the 10th gold medal won by a Brit in 90 years of the Games - she doubled her tally at PyeongChang 2018, setting two track records along the way.

The victory was all the more remarkable given Yarnold had been suffering with dizzy spells that had left her contemplating pulling out midway through the 2018 Games.

Yarnold remains Great Britain's most successful Winter Olympian and the most successful Olympic skeleton athlete ever.

What she said:

"In sport you never know what's going to happen and I have had a real roller coaster World Cup season and that has taught me a lot of harsh lessons that things can go wrong. But sport is about believing in yourself and knowing that the Winter Games are in February and not in December when I was falling off my sled and coming 23rd."

Jasey-Jay Anderson competes in 100 per cent of the Games

Sometimes it's not about winning but taking part. And nobody has taken part in more Olympic snowboarding events than Canada's Jasey-Jay Anderson. It wouldn't even be possible to, as Anderson has taken part in every snowboarding competition since the sport was included on the Olympic programme for the first time at Nagano 1998.

Six times Anderson has qualified for the Games, with his crowning moment being the parallel giant slalom gold medal he won at Vancouver 2010.

Now at 46 years old, he is once again attempting to continue his 100 per cent run by qualifying for Beijing 2022.

100 per cent mind-blowing.

What he said:

"It’s a big challenge to be the oldest. Sometimes it’s even embarrassing! My career justifies it, however. I had different reasons each time I did the Olympics and different ways of approaching them. As long as you have good motivation and a good sense of belonging, it’s important to follow your heart."

And here are four athletes who can score 100 per cent at Beijing 2022

Chloe Kim (USA): Already an Olympic gold medallist after winning the halfpipe competition at PyeongChang 2018 at 17-years-old, Kim can cement her 100 per cent record at the Games with another win in Beijing.

Hanyū Yuzuru (Japan): Japanese figure skater Hanyū Yuzuru has two Olympic gold medals to his name, with a win at Sochi 2014 followed by gold in PyeongChang. If he wins in Beijing, he will be the first athlete to do the golden treble since 1928.

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA): After winning two golds in slalom (Sochi 2014) and giant slalom (PyeongChang 2018), Shiffrin now has the chance to make it three golds in three different disciplines, after falling just short in the combined event at PyeongChang 2018.

Francesco Friedrich (Germany): A thirteen-time world champion and six-time European champion, Friedrich took the Olympics by storm at PyeongChang 2018, winning golds in both two-man and four-man bobsleigh. At Beijing 2022, he'll be seeking more glory as he seeks to cement his status as a true sporting legend.