【名将采访 -ALAN 备用】泰斯·勒德：20岁的我已经验丰富

"Since I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to be a professional skier," explained Tess Ledeux to Olympics.com, the day of her 20th birthday.

The least we can say is that the determination of the French freestyle skiing young star arrived very early.

To get a better picture on Tess Ledeux’s wide talent, it is important to remember that, at only 20 year of age, she is already double world champion (slopestyle in 2017 and Big air in 2019), she is the overall World Cup champion 2021 and the slopestyle World Cup champion 2021, she has won eight World Cups, including one in Big Air in Chur at the very beginning of the season 2021/2022 and she has won the Big air event at the Winter X Games 2020. Just that!

"I immediately invested myself and trained thoroughly from the start. It's true that it happened quite young for me. I joined the French team at the age of 14. I was still between passion sport and professional sport. But it was done quite serenely."

Although the transition to the world of elite sport was done "quietly", the journey was not always easy for the women from La Plagne. In the midst of all these successes, the experience of her first Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, where she took the 15th place in slopestyle, left a bitter taste in her mouth.

But Ledeux is a warrior who can find positivity in every situations and always try to find ways to improve herself to maybe one day, climb on the highest step of the Olympic podium.

She talked to Olympics.com about her technics to control her stress, her Olympic experience and her ambitions for Beijing 2022.

Harnessing the stress with a perfect organisation

"I am a very stressed person in everyday life, both in my personal life and my professional life. Everything freaks me out a little and, so since I was little, competitions have always been stressful and quite frightening for me."

Stress can have two impacts in spot. It can either make you do incredible things with the rush of adrenaline, or paralyse you completely and make you fail.

Tess Ledeux has "a pretty much positive stress" that helps her to push her limits.

"But as soon as I found myself at the top of my first Games, it has been very complicated to manage and necessarily that pressure was at another level."

In order not to be overwhelmed by this pressure, the two-time world champion has set up rituals that allow her to have stable points of reference and to arrive more serene at competitions.

"I like thing to be very organised. I need to know exactly what I'm going to wear from head to toe the night before."

"I don't like being in a situation that I don't control."

On top of her natural stress before competitions, Tess Ledeux had to manage media pressure which, given her results, arrived very early.

I ended up from nobody to someone who was potentially one of my medal on the big competitions, so it wasn't easy. But, it's something that I've learned over time and now I'm more proficient in it.

Starting at a very young age and quickly becoming one of the best athletes in the world has given her incredible experience and maturity. An undeniable asset as the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 approach.

"Today, I'm 20 years-old and I have a lot of experience. I have more than 5 years of high level sports and already done big competitions. I have already gone through hard blows in competitions, like incredible blows and it helps me to grow and evolve. I thing it is more of an asset."

Learning from her failures

It is well known, we always learn more from our failures than our victories. Tess Ledeux experimented it toughly during the Olympics Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

The then 16 years-old, and already slopestyle world champion, arrived in Republic of Korea as one of the favourite in slopestyle event. But things didn't turned out the way she wanted.

"My Olympic experience in PyeongChang wasn't amazing. It was far below my expectations. I was leaving there with a lot of dreams and stars in my eyes and everything came crashing down. I really wanted it to work and I had never really experienced a failure in my career. It was the first real blow and it was complicated to get back up from it."

In the qualifying round, Ledeux fell down on her second run and did not make into the list of the twelve finalists. She placed 15th in an event won by Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland.

"Today, I don't have fabulous memories [of PyeongChang 2018], but in any case, I know it's been a very important part of my career. And I know that if I hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here and the skier I am today."

Beijing 2022: a double chance to win a medal

Since PyeongChang 2018, Tess Ledeux continued her rise to the top of the world freestyle skiing. With all these experiences, she approaches the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games with more serenity and eagerness. "Her skiing is strong and stable," adds Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, silver medalist in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018. "On the jumps, not much can disturb her. During high-stakes competitions, she's always there."

And this year, for the first time in the Olympics history, the Big air event will make its debut in the Olympic program. A godsend for Tess Ledeux who excels in this discipline.

"It is certain that the arrival of Big air at the Olympics takes the pressure off because you know you have two chances and it's just great. Plus, I love Big air because it's really a different feeling from slopestyle."

Even if her very good results since the beginning of the season, including a victory and a second place in Big air in Chur (SUI) and Steamboat (USA), Tess Ledeux remains modest about her ambitions in Beijing 2022.

"To come back satisfied from Beijing, I have to be able to put everything that I am working on in place. I'm doing good seasons, I feel good right now, I know that I have the ability to win a medal. But there are still so many things that separate us from this medal. I try to focus on the things that I can master: my technique and my skiing. And then, what should be happening is going to happen… or not."

And to put all the chances on her side in Beijing, taking into account the emergence of some rising star like Eileen Gu, the 18-year-old Chinese skier with a background that is not without remembering the one of Ledeux, the Savoyard is working on new tricks that she hopes will make the difference on the Olympic slopes.

"I work on tricks that are a little more technical, things that can make me do nice things this winter. But it's still a little secret for the moment," she concluded with a smile on her face.

At Beijing 2022, the women Big air event will take place the 7 and 8 February and the slopestyle between the 13 and 14 February 2022.

