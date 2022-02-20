शीतकालीन ओलंपिक खेल बीजिंग 2022 का भव्य समापन, Arif Khan ने जलाई उम्मीद की लौ

बीजिंग में बर्ड्स नेस्ट स्टेडियम में एक भव्य समापन समारोह के साथ ओलंपिक शीतकालीन खेल 2022 का समापन हो गया है।
पिछली बार 2008 में शहर में गेम्स का शानदार आयोजन हुआ था और अब उसी की झलक फिर से दिखने को मिली जहां मिलानो कॉर्निना में 2026 में मिलने के वायदे के साथ ओलंपिक लौ को औपचारिक रूप से बुझा दिया गया। इस दौरान आतिशबाजी के साथ ओलंपिक रिंगों का आकार देखा गया, जबकि स्टेडियम में एक विशाल संवर्धित वास्तविकता 'चीनी गाँठ' भर दिया।
पिछले 16 दिनों में दुनिया ने सबसे बड़े शीतकालीन एथलीटों को सर्वोच्च सम्मान के लिए एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ प्रतिस्पर्धा करते देखा है, लेकिन जैसे ही उन्होंने राष्ट्रों की परेड के बीच अपनी जगह ली।
1/36
A firework display is seen inside the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony
2/36
A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
3/36
A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
4/36
A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
5/36
General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium as the Olympic Cauldron
6/36
General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
7/36
The President of Beijing organising committee gives a speech during the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony
8/36
The children of the Choir sing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
9/36
Children representing Milan and Cortina hug a globe as part of the handover ceremony
10/36
Guiseppe Sala, Mayor of Milano and Gianpetro Ghedina, Mayor of Cortina d' Ampezzo wave the Olympic flag
11/36
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach gives a speech during the Closing Ceremony
12/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
13/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
14/36
Gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov (C), Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin (L) and Bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger (R)
15/36
Medallists pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony
16/36
The Olympic cauldron is seen as Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
17/36
Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
18/36
Members of Team USA react as they make their way around the Beijing National Stadium
19/36
Members of Team China wave flags as they walk in the Athletes Parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
20/36
Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa (2nd right) walks in the Athletes Parade
21/36
GettyImages-1371720309
22/36
Tingyu Gao and Mengtao Xu of Team China in the Athletes parade
23/36
Members of Team France make their way around the Beijing National Stadium
24/36
Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada (c) walks in the Athletes parade
25/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium
26/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium
27/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium
28/36
Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
29/36
Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
30/36
Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
31/36
General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
32/36
Performer's dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
33/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium
34/36
Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
35/36
The Olympic Cauldron is seen at Medal Plaza
36/36
A general view the Birds Nest stadium, the venue for opening and closing ceremonies
बीजिंग 2022 समापन समारोह
इस भावना को प्रतिध्वनित करते हुए पिछले दो हफ्तों में एथलीटों की अविश्वसनीय लचीलापन, बहादुरी और कौशल दिखाते हुए विशाल स्क्रीन पर भावनात्मक वीडियो मोंटाज दिखाया गया, जबकि एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रदर्शन के रूप में अभिनय करते हुए बताया गया कि हम कितने भी अलग हों, लेकिन हम एक दूसरे पर विश्वास करते हैं, तो हम एक साथ मजबूत होंगे।
इस दौरान वोलंटियर्स का भी धन्यवाद दिया गया जिनकी मदद के बिना बीजिंग 2022 का सफल आयोजन संभव नहीं था। वहीं अंत में आईओसी के अध्यक्ष Thomas Back ने ओलंपिक फ्लैग को बीजिंग 2022 के मेयर से लेकर मिलानो कॉर्टिनो 2022 के मेयर को सौंपी जहां आगामी शीतकालीन ओलंपिक होने हैं।
कई सितारों ने बिखेरी चमक
यह ओलंपिक Ailing (Eileen) Gu, Nathan Chen और Chloe Kim जैसे एथलीटों के लिए यादगार रहा जिन्होंने अपनी ख्याति के अनुरूप प्रदर्शन किया। Gu ने महिलाओं की फ़्रीस्टाइल स्कीइंग प्रतियोगिता में एक स्पष्ट पदक के दावेदार के रूप में खेलों में प्रवेश किया, लेकिन 18 साल की उम्र में अभी भी सवालों के जवाब दिए जाने थे कि क्या वह सबसे बड़े खेल मंच पर प्रदर्शन कर सकती हैं। दो स्वर्ण पदक और एक रजत के चीनी स्टार ने सभी शंकाओं को दूर करके अपने अपने पहले ओलंपिक को यादगार बनाया।
वहीं फिगर स्केटर Nathan Chen ने प्योंगचांग 2018 के अपने प्रदर्शन को पीछे छोड़ते हुए बीजिंग 2022 में ओलंपिक बर्फ पर शॉर्ट प्रोग्राम स्पर्धा में विजयी वापसी की। इस अमेरिकी स्केटर ने फ्री स्केट के बाद अपने खेलों में फ्री स्केट में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने से पहले शॉर्ट प्रोग्राम में विश्व रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा।
स्नोबोर्ड लीजेंड Shaun White के लिए गेम्स ने एक खट्टी-मीठी विदाई का प्रतिनिधित्व किया, क्योंकि उन्होंने पुरुषों के हाफपाइप में चौथे स्थान के साथ अपने शानदार शीतकालीन ओलंपिक करियर का समापन किया।
बीजिंग 2022 समापन समारोह
Arif Khan के लिए यादगार रहा बीजिंग 2022
बीजिंग 2022 भारतीय स्कीयर Arif Khan सुनहरी यादें और अनुभव देकर गया। Arif कोई पदक तो नहीं दिला पाए लेकिन अपने पहले शीतकालीन ओलंपिक खेलों में जायंट स्लैलम में सधे हुए रन के साथ भविष्य में इस खेल को लेकर उम्मीदें जगाईं। बीजिंग 2022 में इकलौते भारतीय के तौर पर उतरे 31 वर्षीय स्कीयर ने जायंट स्लैलम में 45वां स्थान हासिल किया। इसके अलावा वह पुरुष स्लैलम स्पर्धा में भी उतरे लेकिन वह अपना रन पूरा नहीं कर पाए। हालांकि तमाम कठिनाईयों के बावजूद Arif Khan को शीतकालीन खेलों का अविस्मरणीय अनुभव हासिल हुआ।