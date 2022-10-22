Magda Wiet Henin, Jin Ho-Jun and Zongshi Luo win on day two of the Manchester 2022 Grand Prix

It was a thrilling second day of taekwondo action at the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix, with three titles won on Saturday 22nd October.

Magda Wiet Henin won the women's -67kg, Jin Ho-Jun the men's -68kg title and Zongshi Luo claimed the women's -57kg title.

Needless to say, it was a jam-packed day at Regional Arena in Manchester, and it was all streamed live on Olympics.com.

The Grand Prix is an important event on the road to Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletes are competing for Olympic qualification ranking points.

Read on for Saturday's results, info on how to follow the action and schedule for Sunday.

Magda Wiet Henin's star continues on the rise

Magda Wiet Henin of France showed why she is one to watch for Paris 2024 on home soil.

In the women's -67kg final, she was simply too strong for Serbia's Aleksandra Perisic. The Frenchwoman was clinical and claimed a well-deserved victory with two back-to-back round wins.

The 27-year-old Frenchwomen was aggressive and impressive in her semi-final win over Great Britain's Lauren Williams who took bronze along with Czech Republic's Petra Stolbova.

Jin Ho-Jun unstoppable

Korea's Jin Ho-Jun was cool, calm and collected all day and it paid off. He proved his class with a strong 2-0 win over Zaid Kareem of Jordan.

Men's -68kg world champion and Olympic silver medallist Bradly Sinden, had to pull out of his semi-final due to an injury so Kareem was given a walkthrough straight to the final.

Jin spun into the final after overcoming Youth Olympian Khalfani Harris of the USA, 2-0 with some strong old-school fighting. Harris and Sinden took home bronze.

Zongshi Luo defeats Jade Jones in Manchester women's -57kg final. Picture by World Taekwondo

China's Zongshi Luo delivers under pressure

The women's -57kg final saw double Olympic gold medallist, Jade Jones of Team GB take on Luoof China.

29-year-old Jones was aggressive from the outset and took the first round comfortably. The second round was Luo's for the taking though. The 24-year-old did multiple headshots to push to a third and final round. The Chinese upped her level again and took the match win 2-1.

Bronze was shared by Hatice Kubra Ilgun of Turkey and reigning USA's Olympic champion Anastasija Zolotic.

The 19-year-old American, who is the youngest-ever Olympic champion in taekwondo started strong but was stunned by her Chinese opponent who was clinical, winning 2-0 on her way to the final that she ultimately took out.

READ MORE: Our preview of the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix includes the schedule and how to watch.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix schedule (all times British Summer Time/ BST, UTC+1)

Sunday 23 October

10:00 - 13: 00 - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

14:00 - 17: 00 - Round of 16 and quarterfinals - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals- women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

How to watch Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix action

You can catch the action from the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

For other territories, there will be a live stream of the action on the World Taekwondo YouTube page.

READ MORE: How to qualify for taekwondo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained