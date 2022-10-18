Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix: How to watch and top things to know with Paris 2024 qualifying ranking points on offer

The third event of the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series takes place in Manchester, and is set to be one of the most competitive this season with at least six Olympic champions confirmed for the October 21-23 event.

But the focus will be on the in-form favourites Simone Alessio, and Zongshi Luo who are tipped to win their third Grand Prix gold medals this season after wins in Rome and Paris.

The Grand Prix is an important stop on the road to Paris 2024 Olympics as the 256 invited athletes have a chance to achieve Olympic qualification ranking points ahead of the World Championships in Mexico and the series final that takes place in Saudi Arabia in December.

Here are the key things you need to know, from the stars to watch out for, what to expect from the second stop of #RoadToParis2024 for taekwondo, how to follow the action from the Regional Arena, the schedule, and more.

READ MORE: How to qualify for taekwondo at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

Can Simone Alessio win his third straight Grand Prix gold?

2019 world champion Alessio heads to Manchester as the in-form favourite for medals in the men’s -80kg.

He has been unbeaten in the 2022 Grand Prix series and is looking for his third gold medals after topping in Roma and Paris.

Since missing out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, Alessio, who finished fifth at his debut Games, won the 2021 French Open before winning the WT presidents Cup - Europe. He returns to Manchester Regional Arena in England, where he won his second Euro title last May, looking to again top his event as he prepares for the World Championships in Mexico.

"My goal in Manchester is to finish unbeaten. In Rome I had my best tactical and technical performance of my life," he said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com.

"In Paris I won, but my performance was far from spectacular. I hope to repeat Paris’ result in Manchester and then I’ll give everything I have at the Worlds. The goal is to remain unbeaten and win, I don’t care how well I’m going to fight."

The Italian star will face Tokyo Olympic medallists led by Saleh El-Sharabaty of Jordan who he beat in the final in Japan, and bronze medallists Egyptian Seif Eissa, whom he beat in the final in Rome, as well as Toni Kanaet, the Croat he eliminated in the Euros semi-finals.

Read mote: Tokyo 2020 medalists Rafael Alba and Lee Dabin triumph on final day of the Paris 2022 taekwondo Grand Prix

Simone Alessio at the 2022 Paris GP Finals. (Photo by World Taekwondo)

Another category that has attracted all the heavyweights is the men’s +80kg. There is the Rio 2016 Olympic champion Cheick Sallah Cisse of Ivory Coast, wanting to equal or better his silver from Rome behind the series winner Emre Atesli of Turkey.

Atesli ranks second in Manchester behind Brazilian Icaro Miguel Soares. The Grand Prix winner in Paris, Rafael Alba from Cuba, and the losing finalist, Croatia’s Ivan Sapina will also be on parade. Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia and Maicon Siqueira, the other top ranked Brazilian who finished third at Rio 2016, are also favourites for gold in Manchester.

Keep an eye on the men’s -58kg which has produced two different winners in the opening two rounds.

The reigning Olympic champion Vito Dell’Aquila is back on the entry list after missing Paris where local star Ravet Cyrian won against Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi.

The Tunisian was also the losing finalist in Rome won by Korea’s Jang Jun.

The 68kg category should also deliver thrilling action with the presence of Britain’s top ranked Bradly Sinden, the world champion and Olympic silver medallist keen to upgrade his bronze from Paris.

Bronze medallist Hakan Recber, the Turk, who won in Rome is also looking for his second win after topping the opener in Italy.

The Paris Grand Prix champion Javier Perez Polo from Spain and the losing finalist Jordan’s Zaid Kareem are also confirmed for action at Sport City.

Olympic stars set to light up Manchester

Four Olympic champions will line up for shots across the women’s categories.

Yet again all the medallists from the women’s -49kg category from Tokyo 2020 will be in action, led by gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit. The Thai star is back after winning Paris, alongside Spain's top seed Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, whom she beat in the Olympic final. Two-time Olympic medallists Tijana Bogdanovic from Serbia and Abishag Semberg of Israel are also among the favourites for medals, alongside Bruna Duvancic, the Croat, who was second in Rome.

Fellow Croatian star Matea Jelic returns to the Grand Prix seeking her first series win this season alongside Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Lauren Williams competing on home soil in Great Britain, and Ruth Gbagbi, the two-time bronze medallist who won in Paris.

Rome winner Magda Wiet Henin from France is ranked second for Manchester.

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones of Team GB is also one of the top picks for the -57kg, and will be a crowd favourite in a category where all three Tokyo Olympic medallists led by the reigning champion Anastasija Zolotic will be on show.

Read More: Olympic taekwondo champion Anastasija Zolotic on “loss of motivation” after career-threatening injury, her comeback season, and why being stubborn pays off

After the early exit in Paris following the bronze in Rome, the American Zolotic will be up against Lo Chia-Ling and Hatice Ilgun as well as Team GB’s 2019 world championship bronze medallists, Aaliyah Powell and fellow Briton Jodie McKew.

But all eyes in this category will be on China’s red-hot Zongshi Luo, the gold medallist from Rome and Paris, seeking her third consecutive win.

The top ranked fighter in the women’s +67kg is English star Bianca Walkden, who is back competing after wedding her long-time partner Aaron Cook, who has also represented Team GB in taekwondo.

The Tokyo bronze medallist Walkden will be joined by the other third place finisher from the 2016 Games Althea Laurin, who lost to Lee Da-bin in the finals in Paris, her compatriot Rebecca McGowan, who was third at the last Grand Prix, and Rome silver medallist Crystal Weekes from Puerto Rico.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix schedule of competition (all times British Summer Time/ BST, which is 1 hour ahead of GMT/UTC)

Friday 21 October

10:00 – 13:00 – women’s 49kg, men’s -58kg

14:00 – 16:00 – Round of 16 and quarterfinals-women’s 49kg, Men’s -58kg

17:00 - 19:00 – Semi-finals and finals- women’s 49kg, men’s -58kg

Saturday 22 October

10:00 - 13:00 – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, men’s -68

14:00 - 17:00 – Round of 16 and quarterfinals – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, Men’s -68

18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals- – women’s -57kg, women’s -67kg, Men’s -68

Sunday 23 October

10:00 - 13: 00 - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

14:00 - 17: 00 - Round of 16 and quarterfinals - women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

18:00 - 20:30 – Semi-finals and finals- women’s +67kg, men’s -80kg, men’s +80kg

How to watch Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix action

You can catch action from the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo grand prix even live on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

For other territories, there will be a live stream of the action on the World Taekwondo YouTube page.