2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, live: Day four - Abby Steiner overshadows Sha'Carri Richardson in 200m semis

21:20 Grant Holloway quickest in 110m hurdles semis

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway clocked 13.03 in the first semi-final to ease through to the final.

While his place back at Hayward Field in July is already assured, the Olympic silver medallist is keen to test himself against his future team-mates.

Devon Allen, who beat Holloway in running the third fastest time in history earlier this month, was second in the second heat behind Trey Cunningham.

The big three are in the final with Daniel Roberts, who was second to Holloway in heat one, expected to challenge for what would be the fourth spot for Team USA.

12:05 Abby Steiner powers to world lead time in 200m as Sha'Carri Richardson goes out

A new star is about to be born.

Abby Steiner had already set the world lead time for the 200m at the NCAA Championships two weeks ago. And the University of Kentucky sprinter equalled that personal best with 21.80 in the semi-finals.

Cambrea Sturgis was second with Jenna Prandini third.

The second heat saw drama with Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas only fourth with Sha'Carri Richardson in fifth. Thomas made it through as one of two fastest losers, but Richardson is out to complete a disappointing week for the star. She will not be returning here next month.

Tamara Clark won the heat in 22.05 from Brittany Brown, but Steiner is the woman they all have to catch.

11:55 Noah Lyles predicting something special in 200m final

Noah Lyles is pumped up for his 200m clash with Erriyon Knighton later today after cruising through the semi.

The reigning world champion won the first heat in 19.81 from lane seven with 100m victor Fred Kerley second in 20.09. Christian Coleman did not line up.

In the second semi-final, Knighton took victory in 19.97 ahead of Lyles' brother Josephus (20.04).

Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek was only fourth but went through as a fastest loser.

But the clash between Lyles and Knighton, who broke Usain Bolt's U20 world record this year, is on. And the world champion reckons he can go much faster than he has shown so far in Eugene.

11:45 Emma Coburn retains steeplechase title

Emma Coburn remains the cream of the crop when it comes to the women's 3000m steeplechase in the United States.

The 2017 world champion claimed her 10th national steeplechase title, crossing the line in 9:10.63.

Second went to Courtney Waynent who ran a personal best of 9:12.10 with Courtney Frerichs, who took silver behind Coburn in London five years ago, in third place.

We're in the early stages of the four field finals in Eugene. Double Olympic and four-time world champion Christian Taylor is competing in the men's triple jump but he has failed to get near 17m since tearing his Achilles ahead of last year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

11:25 Welcome to the final day of the U.S. World Championship trials

It's Sunday at Hayward Field and this is the last day of the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships with athletes bidding to make the World Championships in the same stadium in just under four weeks' time.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin stole the show on Saturday with the first world record of the meet, eclipsing her own mark in the 400m hurdles.

There could be more fireworks today with nine finals on the track and four in the field with the top three in each event, provided they have achieved the World Championship entry standard or have an adequate world ranking, qualifying for the Worlds.

With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) in the afternoon, distance finals were moved to earlier in the day.

After a pedestrian early pace, Elise Cranny outsprinted Karissa Schweizer to take the women's 5000m in 15:49.15. Emily Infeld was a close third with all three making the World Championship team having achieved the Eugene entry standard.

The men's event was run at a truer gallop and Grant Fisher scorched home on the final lap to take victory in a championship record 13:03.86.

Woody Kincaid was second with Abdihamid Nur third and, like the women, all three have the entry standard so will return here next month.

The scene is set for a thrilling finale to the meet with reigning world champion Noah Lyles and this year's half-lap star Erriyon Knighton going head to head in the men's 200m. And don't forget Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek.

Sha'Carri Richardson aims for redemption in the women's event although Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and Abby Steiner - who looks to be following McLaughlin's path to stardom from the University of Kentucky - appear to have stronger prospects.

And could there be a world record in the final event for the second night running? Devon Allen ran the third fastest time in history earlier this month and he has reigning world champion Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham for company.

Holloway does not need to race as he is already guaranteed his spot back in Eugene next month, but the Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo is keen to test himself against his future teammates.

Here is everything you need to know about the U.S. Trials

Today's schedule (all times local PST, UTC-7):

10:30 Women's 5000m Final

10:53 Men's 5000m Final

11:15 Men's Triple Jump Final

11:15 Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

11:25 Men's High Jump Final

11:30 Men's 200m Semi-Finals

11:35 Men's Javelin Final

11:45 Women's 200m Semi-Finals

12:00 Women's Shot Put Final

12:00 Men's 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals

13:04 Men's 800m Final

13:14 Men's 400m Hurdles Final

13:24 Women's 800m Final

13:34 Men's 200m Final

13:44 Women's 200m Final

13:54 Men's 110m Hurdles Final