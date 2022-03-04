2022年北京冬残奥会正式开幕

冬残奥会圣火的点燃标志着2022年北京冬残奥会正式开幕。
在北京国家体育场举行的盛大开幕式上，来自世界各地的数千名运动员齐聚一堂，在烟花照亮的夜空下，他们将一起共享这场冰雪盛会。
开幕式现场，残奥会Agitos的图案和颜色出现后，烟火变成了紫色，向“WeThe15”致意。WeThe15是一项全球运动，旨在提高全世界12亿残疾人的可见度、可及性和包容性。
残障人士占全球人口的15%，开幕式呼吁全世界努力做出改变，身体健全的表演者和残障表演者一起肩并肩，表演了生活中的一些温情时刻：一个视障女孩儿点亮了红灯笼，一个家庭追逐着梦想，一个老人和一个小男孩一起跳舞。
这些志愿者来自各行各业，他们走到一起，相互支持，表达他们的情感，迎着寒风给世界带来了温暖。
值得关注的中国运动员
引领中国代表团出场的是旗手郭雨洁、汪之栋。郭雨洁将参加本届冬残奥会冬季两项女子站姿组6公里、10公里、12.5公里，以及越野滑雪女子站姿组短距离项目的比赛。残奥冰球项目男运动员汪之栋曾多次在国内外比赛中获得最佳球员称号。
此外，残奥高山滑雪运动员张梦秋从2019年起在新西兰南半球杯、残奥高山滑雪世界杯等国际大赛中斩获6枚金牌，也是中国首位世界杯冠军得主。
张雯静作为国家残疾人高山滑雪队女子坐姿运动员，在2020年残奥高山滑雪世界杯斯洛文尼亚站比赛中，张雯静顽强拼搏，获得一金两银的优异成绩。
在北京冬残奥会上，中国共有96名运动员参赛，其中85人首次参加冬残奥会，他们将参加6个大项73个小项的比赛。这是中国代表团在冬残奥会上运动员最多、参赛项目最全的一次。
