😲 If scoring 13 goals in 6 games at Sweden 1958 – a record for one #WorldCup – wasn't mind-blowing enough, consider this: Just Fontaine did so in borrowed boots 🤯



🎂 Happy 88th birthday to one of the greatest marksmen of all time ⚽️#HBD | @FrenchTeam pic.twitter.com/QbswbYFmtn