【サッカー】W杯優勝アルゼンチン代表 リオネル・メッシ「神様が与えてくれたすべてのことに感謝」

"𝘞𝘦'𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘪𝘵. " 🙌 @Budweiser Player of the Match, Lionel Messi says the World Cup trophy was destined for Argentina 🏆 🇦🇷



🇦🇷 #ARGFRA 🇫🇷 #POTM #YoursToTake #BringHomeTheBud @budfootball pic.twitter.com/MfdFgKpnry