【11月25日開幕】フィギュア・全日本Jrの放送予定｜島田麻央、中井亜美、中村俊介、片伊勢武アミン、吉岡希ら出場

The 14 year-old Mao Shimada is one of the favorite to win the #JGPFinal22 😉



🇯🇵 The talented Japanese skater won both stages of the #JGPFigure in which she took part (Ostrava and Gdansk), recording a best total score of 217.68 points in Poland.#GPFinal22 #GPFigure #GPFTurin22 pic.twitter.com/iWNX8TnXPy