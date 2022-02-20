北京オリンピック閉会式、記憶に残る大会に幕

ミラノ・コルティナ2026にオリンピック旗が渡され、幕を閉じた北京2022。北京オリンピックで人々を感動させたアスリートや閉会式を振り返る。

北京2022冬季オリンピックの閉会式が2月20日、「鳥の巣」の愛称で知られる北京の国家体育場で行われ、壮大かつ感動的なセレモニーで北京2022が幕を閉じた。

2008年に北京で行われた夏季オリンピックを思い起こさせるかのように、オリンピック聖火が消され、上空にはオリンピックリングを描くような花火が打ち上げられた。

16日間にわたり、世界トップの冬季アスリートたちが最高の栄誉を求めて競い合ってきたが、その主役となった選手らが会場に入場してそれぞれの位置につくと、連帯感というオリンピック精神を象徴するような大きな中国結びがスタジアム内に浮かび上がった。

大きなスクリーンには、過去2週間にわたるアスリートたちの奮闘、勇気を示す感動的な映像が映し出され、文化やバックグラウンドの異なる私たちが互いを信じることで、ともに強くなれるというメッセージを多くの人に伝えた。

アスリートたちによる熱戦

平野歩夢や高木美帆、羽生結弦、小林陵侑など、数々の選手らが感動のパフォーマンスを披露し、忘れられないオリンピックとなった北京2022。アイスリンクでは、4回転半ジャンプが初めて認定された羽生結弦（判定は回転不足）や鍵山優真、宇野昌磨らが、フィギュアスケートファンのみならず多くの人々を魅了。高みに向かって挑戦し、自らを成長させようとする選手らの魂の演技から、多くの人が勇気と希望を受け取ったことだろう。

スノーボードでは男子ハーフパイプで平野歩夢がオリンピック初となるトリプルコークを3度成功させ、悲願の金メダルを獲得。同種目には平野姓が3人名を連ね（平野歩夢、平野流佳、平野海祝）、海外でも話題となった。女子の活躍も目立ち、女子ビッグエアでは17歳の村瀬心椛が銅メダルに輝き、日本女子最年少のオリンピックメダリストとなったほか、女子ハーフパイプでは冨田せなが同種目で日本人初のメダリストとなるなど、多くのスノーボーダーたちが冬季スポーツの魅力を国民に伝えた。

また、日本スキージャンプのエース小林陵侑率いるジャンプ団体や、銅メダルのノルディック複合団体、4個のメダルを獲得した高木美帆を中心とした女子団体追い抜き（チームパシュート）、粘り強いパフォーマンスで銀メダルを掴み取ったカーリングのロコ・ソラーレが、チームの絆を見せつけ、感動を呼んだ。

北京2022 閉会式

