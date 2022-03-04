北京2022冬季パラリンピック開会式：共に超えよう、向上しよう

北京2022冬季パラリンピックの開幕を告げる聖火がパラリンピックの聖火台に点火された。
中華人民共和国の首都の中心で行われた素晴らしい開会式では、世界中から何百人ものアスリートが集まり、夜空を彩る花火とともに、雪と氷の祭典の開幕を祝った。
パラリンピックのシンボル「スリーアギトス」の形と色が花火で夜空に描かれた後、花火は、世界人口の15％を占める12億人の障がい者の視認性と、インクルージョン、アクセシビリティへの意識を世界的に高めていくことを目指すグローバルキャンペーン「WeThe15」にちなんで、紫色に変化した。
世界が世の中の障がい者への向き合い方やさらなる機会の創出、そして自由とアクセシビリティを向上させるために変化にコミットすることを示した式典では、視覚障がいを持つ少女が赤提灯に火を灯す様子や、夢を追う家族、少年と踊る老人など、障がいのあるパフォーマーと健常者が一緒になって人生の貴重な瞬間を演じた。
様々な立場のこれらのボランティアが集まり、互いに支え合い、感情を表現することで、世界に温かさをもたらしていることが示された。
日本からは29選手出場
日本からはパラアルペンスキー、パラバイアスロン、パラクロスカントリースキー、パラスノーボードの4競技に計29選手（女子8、男子21）が出場する。
日本選手団主将を務めるのは、平昌大会で日本勢史上最多の1大会5個のメダル（金1個、銀2個、銅2個）を獲得した村岡桃佳。アルペンスキー座位クラスの全5種目に出場予定の村岡は、東京2020の陸上競技で夏季オリンピックデビューを果たした二刀流アスリート。わずか半年の準備期間を得て、北京に挑む。
同じくアルペンスキーでは、森井大輝にも注目。ソルトレークシティ2002から6大会連続出場し、4大会連続で銀メダルを獲得。今回の大会では、悲願の金メダルを目指す。
クロスカントリーと射撃を組み合わせて競われるバイアスロンには、トリノ2006以来、5大会連続出場となる出来島桃子がエントリー。47歳の出来島はクロスカントリーにも出場する。また、クロスカントリースキーの新田佳浩は、長野1998から7大会連続出場を誇るアスリート。平昌2018では男子10kmクラシカル立位で金メダル、男子1.5㎞スプリント（クラシカル）で銀メダルを獲得した。同じくクロスカントリースキーの川除大輝は21歳の大学生アスリートで、今回の開会式で旗手を務めた。
一方、パラリンピック初出場となるのが、40歳の岡本圭司。2015年にスノーボードの撮影中に脊髄損傷の大けがを負った後、パラスノーボーダーとして雪上に戻り、昨シーズンはワールドカップのパラスノーボードLL2クラスで総合優勝を飾った。
A firework display is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Fireworks during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Fireworks during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A torchbearer lights the Paralympics cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A torchbearer carries the Paralympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Torchbearers carry the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A general view during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
The Paralympic flag is carried during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A multi-coloured face is displayed during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A firework display is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
A firework display during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
President of the Beijing Organising Committee, speaks at the Opening Ceremony
The USA team high five with the performers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Kjartan Haugen carry the flag for the Norway team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Benjamin Daviet carries the flag for the France team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games
Flag bearer Giacomo Bertagnolli of Team Italy during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Flag bearer Hyejin Baek of Team South Korea during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Flag bearer Maksym Yarovyi of Team Ukraine during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Flag bearers Yujie Guo and Zhidong Wang of Team Chinaduring the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Flag bearers Melissa Perrine andMitchell Gourley of Team Australia during the Opening Ceremony
Team Great Britain during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Aline Rocha and Cristian Ribera, flag bearers of Brazil during the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony
Shuey Rhon Rhon, Mascot of the Beijing 2022 during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
The Chinese flag is raised inside the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Chinese Paralympian representatives carry the Chinese flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Performers during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
