Sofia Goggia continues speed dominance with win in Val d'Isere Super G

Sofia Goggia continued her dominance of the alpine ski World Cup season with a Super G victory on Sunday (19 December). The Italian thundered through the sunny Oreiller-Killy course in Val d’Isere with a time of 1:19.23 to secure her fifth World Cup win this campaign, the 16th in her career.

"This is the best Super G I did in my career," she said on the official broadcast. "[It was] the smoothest Super G skiing I [have done] ever."

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway broke up any hopes of an Italian clean sweep of the podium with an impressive run to finish runner-up, 0.33 seconds off the pace. The two-time Olympic silver medallist missed two full seasons after suffering a major ACL injury.

Italian teammate Elena Curtoni took third place, a further 0.18 seconds back. Federica Brignone, also of Italy, won the one of the two World Cup Super G events in St Moritz last weekend. This time, she missed the podium by just 0.01 seconds.

One of the big favourites, Lara Gut-Behrami, tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the event, along with New Zealand's rising star Alice Robinson, fourth in St. Moritz last weekend, and Olympic champion Ester Ledecka, who chose to compete in the PGS snowboard competition in Cortina, Italy.

Goggia on 'best ever' Super G performance

Despite the two convincing wins in downhill and Super G, Goggia downplayed any similarities between the two events;

"I think that's it's two totally different challenges," she said to the official broadcast. "Because in downhill, you have to confirm every time that you are there. In Super G, I really do feel like I am not the strongest and I have really to create a lovely race every time... It's that Super G [is] always tricky. You never know the speed, the lines, the tactic.

"But, today, I woke up and I felt really, really confident already. And I just skied smooth. And I think this is the best Super G I ever did in my career.... This is the smoothest skiing that I had since ever. So, I have supercharged this technique."

Mikaela Shiffrin picks up crucial points in Val d'Isere

Goggia mastered the challenging technical first part to the make the difference by attacking after the halfway point where she could pick up the speed. With this result she extends her lead over USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings. The American finished in fifth place and was 0.75 seconds off the top spot. Goggia has 635 points to Shiffrin’s 570 overall. Goggia also leads in the Super G and downhill standings.

No Italian woman has ever won the Super G crystal globe but Goggia is having an excellent season – especially in the speed events. She won the first Super G event of the campaign in Lake Louise and followed up with a second and sixth place finish in St Moritz in the previous week. The victory in France made her just the second alpine skier to represent Italy to win a Super G World Cup event in Val d’Isere since Isolde Kostner in December 1999.

The World Cup’s next stop includes two Giant Slalom events in Courchevel, France, which will favour Shiffrin’s skills.

Women's Super G in Val d'Isere - Results

1. Sofia Goggia (ITA) 1:19.23

2. Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) +0.33

3. Elena Curtoni (ITA) +0.51

4. Federica Brignone (ITA) +0.52

5. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) +0.75

6. Corinne Suter (SUI) +0.80

7. Tamara Tippller (AUT) +0.92

8. Breezy Johnson (USA) +1.08

9. Romane Miradoli (FRA) +1.24

10. Ramona Siebenhofer (AUT) +1.47