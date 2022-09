Eliud Kipchoge, nuovo record nella maratona! Corre in 2:01.09 a Berlino 2022

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the finish line of the 2022 BMW Berlin-Marathon in a new Wolrd Record Time of 2:01:09 on September 25, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

