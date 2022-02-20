La Cerimonia di Chiusura fa calare il sipario sulla memorabile edizione Olimpica di Beijing 2022

I Giochi Olimpici Invernali si sono conclusi con una spettacolare Cerimonia di Chiusura allo stadio “Nido d’Uccello” di Pechino.
Rispecchiando il programma dell’ultima volta che i Giochi sono stati ospitato dalla città nel 2008, la fiamma Olimpica è stata spenta con una solenne cerimonia mentre uno spettacolo pirotecnico ha illuminato il cielo sopra lo stadio, con un gigantesco "nodo cinese" in realtà aumentata che ha riempito lo stadio
Negli ultimi 16 giorni, il mondo ha visto i più grandi atleti invernali competere l’uno contro l’altro per la gloria sportiva più alta, e mentre sfilavano nella “parata delle Nazioni” un gigantesco nodo realizzato con la realtà aumentata ha riempito lo stadio per simboleggiare lo spirito Olimpico di unione tra i popoli.
Facendo eco a questo sentimento, video emozionanti sono stati riprodotti sugli schermi giganti per mostrare l’incredibile resilienza, il coraggio e l’abilità degli atleti nel corso delle ultime due settimane, un’importante dimostrazione che, per quanto diversi, se crediamo l’uno nell’altro saremo Stronger Together.
I migliori momenti degli atleti italiani
Sono state Olimpiadi indimenticabili per alcuni tra i Campioni azzurri che sono tornati a casa con titoli importanti.
La pattinatrice Francesca Lollobrigida, portabandiera dell'Italia nel corso della Cerimonia di Chiusura, ha messo in bacheca un argento nei 3000 metri e un bronzo nella mass start, mettendosi alle spalle la delusione di PyeongChang 2018.
Sofia Goggia ha sfiorato l'oro, vincendo poi l'argento, nella discesa libera femminile dopo un recupero lampo dall'infortunio patito lo scorso 23 gennaio.
Arianna Fontana è ufficialmente diventata l'atleta donna italiana con più medaglie Olimpiche di sempre, considerando sia gli eventi estivi che quelli invernali. Sono infatti 11 i podi totali accumulati dalla stella dello short track, che a Beijing 2022 ha conquistato un oro e due argenti.
Quelle di Pechino sono state anche le Olimpiadi di Amos Mosaner e Stefania Constanini, vincitori a sorpresa di un meraviglioso oro nel doppio misto di curling.
