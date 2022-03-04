बीजिंग 2022 पैरालंपिक शीतकालीन खेल उद्घाटन समारोह: इम्प्रूव, गो बियॉन्ड, टुगेदर

पैरालंपिक कॉलड्रॉन के प्रज्वलन ने पैरालंपिक शीतकालीन खेल बीजिंग 2022 के आरंभ का संकेत दे दिया है।
चीन की राजधानी में आयोजित हुए एक शानदार उद्घाटन समारोह में विश्व के सैंकड़ों खिलाड़ी साथ आए और उन्होंने बर्फ के इस महोत्सव को मनाया।
पैरालंपिक अगीतोस के रंग और आकार बनाने के बाद एक प्रदर्शन नील लोहित रंग में बदल गया जो WeThe15 कैंपेन का संकेत था। इस कैंपेन का लक्ष्य विश्व के 1.2 अरब दिव्यांग लोगों के लिए दृश्यता, समावेश और अभिगम्यता बढ़ाना है।
यह लोग विश्व की आबादी के 15 प्रतिशत हैं और एक अपील की गई जिसमे दिव्यांग लोगों के जीवन में घटने वाले कुछ ज़रूरी क्षणों को दिखाया गया। इन क्षणों में एक लड़की थी जिसे देखने में परेशानी होती थी और वह लाल लालटेन जला रहा थी जबकि एक वृद्ध युवा के साथ नाच रहा था।
इस समारोह में भाग लेने वाले वालंटियर जीवन के विभिन्न भागों और वर्गों से आते हैं अथवा एक दुसरे का सहयोग करते हैं।
एथलीट जिनपर रहेंगी निगाहें
17 साल की उम्र में Jesse Keefe अमेरिकी टीम में सबसे कम उम्र के एथलीट हो सकते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें पहले से ही अल्पाइन स्कीइंग में वर्षों का अनुभव है। उन्होंने सिर्फ तीन साल की उम्र में अपनी पहली रेस जीती थी। यह स्पीडस्टर अपने किंडरकप को पैरालंपिक पदक में बदलना चाहेगा। अमेरिकी टीम में शामिल नौसिखिया से सबसे अनुभवी में से एक 10 बार के पैरालंपिक पदक विजेता Oksana Masters 2021 में टोक्यो 2020 में ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में पैरा साइकिलिंग में दो स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के छह महीने बाद बीजिंग 2022 शीतकालीन खेलों की ओर बढ़े हैं।
Menna Fitzpatrick ग्रेट ब्रिटेन की सबसे सफल शीतकालीन पैरालंपियन हैं और पैरा-अल्पाइन स्कीइंग में एक स्वर्ण, दो रजत और एक कांस्य पदक की अपनी पदक तालिका में कुछ और पदक जोड़ना चाहती हैं। ब्रिटिश कर्लर्स अपने ओलंपिक हमवतनों का अनुकरण करना चाहेंगी जिन्होंने पिछले महीने बीजिंग में स्वर्ण और रजत जीता था। सोची 2014 में व्हीलचेयर कर्लिंग में कांस्य पदक विजेता तीन बार के पैरालंपियन Gregor Ewan और टीम के साथी और गेम्स में पदार्पण करने वाले Meggan Dawson-Farrell दोनों शुक्रवार (4 मार्च) को उद्घाटन समारोह में ब्रिटिश टीम के लिए ध्वजवाहक थे।
पैरालंपिक शीतकालीन खेलों में तीन पैरा-अल्पाइन स्कीयर न्यूजीलैंड का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे, जिसमें Corey Peters और Aaron Ewen सीटिंग कटेगरी में प्रतिस्पर्धा करेंगे और Adam Hall स्टैंडिंग स्पर्धा में हिस्सा लेंगे। Hall, जिन्हें प्योंगचांग में 2018 पैरालंपिक शीतकालीन खेलों में वांग यूं दाई अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड मिला जो दो उन पैरालंपियनों को दिया गया, जो पैरालंपिक आंदोलन की भावना को सर्वश्रेष्ठ रूप से प्रस्तुत करते हैं, अपने पांचवें शीतकालीन पैरालंपिक में प्रतिस्पर्धा कर रहे हैं और वह अपने दो स्वर्ण और एक कांस्य पदक में कुछ और पदक जोड़ना चाहेंगे।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के Ben Tudhope सोची 2014 में सबसे कम उम्र के प्रतियोगी थे, जिनकी उम्र सिर्फ 14 साल थी। दो ओलंपिक खेलों के बाद भी उनका स्नोबोर्डिंग लक्ष्य वही है- न केवल अपना पहला पदक जीतने का बल्कि पैरालंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने का। उनकी मानसिकता को उनकी सलाहकार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक पूर्व रग्बी यूनियन कप्तान Nick Farr-Jones ने बढ़ाया।
