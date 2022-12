El goleador de la Copa Mundial de fútbol: ¿quién ha conseguido la Bota de Oro en cada edición del Mundial de FIFA?

In 1930, @Argentina's Guillermo Stábile became the very first top scorer of a @FIFAWorldCup ⚽️🇦🇷



He scored eight goals in four games, including a hat-trick in a group stage match against Mexico🙌



His silver medal from the tournament is now in our collection 🤩🥈#TBT pic.twitter.com/jDNgu4nCeu