Yuka Saso's historic US Open title defence begins after whirlwind year - this time for Japan

When 19-year-old Filipina-Japanese golf phenomenon Yuka Saso stepped on the Lake Course at The Olympic Club in San Francisco to begin the 2021 US Open, most had never even heard her name.

By the end of the competition they'd witness her pen a new page of golfing history as she became the first ever player from the Philippines to win a golf major - man or woman - and doing it as the joint-youngest champion ever next to PARK Inbee.

It was a dramatic finale too, Yuka sinking a birdie on the third playoff hole to defeat Japan's HATAOKA Nasa.

Since then a lot has happened, playing through a pandemic on the LPGA Tour, and having to make a big decision on her citizenship.

Yuka was born in 2001 to a Japanese father and a Filipina mother and has represented the Philippines at international competitions.

She finished fourth at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, just missing out on a medal, won the individual and team titles at the Asian Games that same year, and later represented the Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

But as Japan doesn't allow dual-citizenship, and she had to choose before turning 21 in June, Saso had to take a "very difficult" step:

"I grew up in the Philippines and I played big events with the Philippine flag beside my name, so it was a big decision," she told AFP.

"It was very difficult... I'm a professional golfer. I needed to make a decision that was good for my job."

Yuka Saso, the Philippines and Japan: "It's still the same me, it's just the flag"

Born in the Philippines, Saso told Olympics.com about moving to Japan when she was four or five years old, how it was a difficult transition, how her father Masakazu and golf were the things she leaned on:

"I couldn't speak Japanese and I didn't have any friends so my dad brought me to the driving range, to the golf course, that's the only thing that I did," she said.

Saso worked hard on her swing, watching countless golf videos and knew what she wanted from a young age: "When I was nine I said to my dad, 'I want to be a professional golfer like Rory [McIlroy]'."

Slowly she found her feet in Japan and says she has lots of love for both sides of her family and identity, and feels both Filipina and Japanese, but the decision came down to practicalities of life on tour:

"I think everybody knows that the Japan passport is more powerful," she continues to AFP, "it takes less work with the stuff outside golf.

"I felt very honoured to represent my mom's country, those big events... all those memories.

"Hopefully people will not think that I abandoned the Philippines, because I love the Philippines. I also love Japan.

"It's still the same me, it's just the flag."

Yuka Saso's life-changing US Open win

Winning the US Open changed everything.

She says it was a dream-come-true and gave her a ticket to the women's LPGA events, saw her ranking soar from 40th into the world's top ten, and gave her a five-year exemption on the Tour.

Her golf idol and the person she modelled her swing on - Rory McIlroy - even gave her a shout-out on his social media.

"It's real that I tried to copy his swing," she laughs with AFP, and she even got to meet her hero at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, the two staying in touch since.

"I don't really want to bother him, I know how busy he is. But whenever I have questions, he always replies and gives some advice," Saso said.

"One of my dreams is to be able to play with him one day."

But her win in California last year also awoke the world to her talents and put her on the radar of every top women's golfer out there.

So does she feel the pressure to step up and defend the title that put her name up in lights?

“I personally take (my tournaments) week by week. I’m not setting my goals too far," she told the Filipino media in February.

“I’m just enjoying every moment. It’s very important. That’s also my wish to every golfer: to not put too much pressure on anything and just enjoy playing golf."

Saso preparing for Pine Needles challenge

This time around presents a very different challenge for the Pinay-Japanese hitter.

The windswept and sandy Pine Needles course in North Carolina hosts the 2022 edition, starting on Thursday (2nd June), and may not suit her up-and-down game as much, and having practiced there she's said it's going to be difficult.

Then there's the stacked field she's up against in the second major of the year:

Olympic champion Nelly Korda back at the tee after surgery, World No.1 Ko Jin-young on the hunt, the evergreen Annika Sorenstam bringing all her experience to Pine Needles at 51 years of age.

Add the always competitive Minjee Lee and New Zealander Lydia Ko to the mix and you get an idea of just how tough it will be for the reigning champ to repeat her amazing feat from San Francisco last year.

She doesn't seem too worried though, living the dream from day to day - the same Yuka Saso for whom only the flag has changed.