India’s youngest Olympic medallists: PV Sindhu to Vijender Singh

Over the years, Indians have won 23 individual medals at the Olympics. As many as 20 different athletes have contributed to the tally, with Norman Pritchard (pre-independence), PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar winning twice each.

Of these 20, eight were won by athletes before they even turned 24.

PV Sindhu is the youngest Olympic medallist India has produced. When the Indian badminton star won the first of her two Olympic medals, a women’s singles silver at Rio 2016, she was 21 years 1 month and 14 days old.

At the time of her bronze medal triumph at Tokyo 2020, which made her the first and only Indian woman to date to win multiple Olympic medals, PV Sindhu had just turned 26.

Before Sindhu, India’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist was her badminton compatriot Saina Nehwal. When she won her women’s singles bronze at London 2012, Saina Nehwal was 22 years 4 months 18 days old.

The youngest Indian man to win an Olympic medal is boxer Vijender Singh, who was 22 years 9 months and 24 days when he clinched the men’s middleweight bronze at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Boxer Vijender Singh is the youngest Indian man to ever win an Olympic medal Picture by Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra, meanwhile, was just four and a half months short of his 24th birthday when he won the historic men’s javelin throw gold medal at Tokyo 2020. With the feat, Chopra became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to bag a medal at the Summer Games.

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, India’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist, was relatively a more experienced campaigner at 25 when he snagged the men's 10m air rifle gold at Beijing 2008.

Shifting to the opposite side of the age spectrum, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is the oldest Olympic medallist from India, having bagged his Athens 2004 shotgun shooting double trap silver when he was 34 years 6 months and 19 days old.

The oldest Indian woman to ever win an Olympic medal was boxing ace Mary Kom. The Manipuri ace was 29 years 8 months and 15 days old during her London 2012 triumph.

Youngest Olympic medallists from India

India's youngest Olympic medallists Athlete Age Medal (event) Edition PV Sindhu 21 years 1 month 14 days Silver (Women's singles badminton) Rio 2016 Saina Nehwal 22 years 4 months 18 days Bronze (Women's singles badminton) London 2012 Vijender Singh 22 years 9 months 24 days Bronze (Men's middleweight boxing) Beijing 2008 Leander Paes 23 years 1 month 17 days Bronze (Men's singles tennis) Atlanta 1996 Neeraj Chopra 23 years 7 months 14 days Gold (Men's javelin throw) Tokyo 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya 23 years 7 months 24 days Silver (Men's 57kg wrestling) Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain 23 years 9 months 28 days Bronze (Women's welterweight boxing) Tokyo 2020 Sakshi Malik 23 years 11 months 14 days Bronze (Women's 58kg wrestling) Rio 2016

*Medallists from team sports not considered