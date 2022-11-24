The youngest athletes who shone at Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Even at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG), there are starlets who stand out among their older peers.

Take, for example, freestyle skiing prodigy from the People’s Republic of China Ailing Eileen Gu who, aged 16, won two gold medals at Lausanne 2020 before going on to star at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In order to compete at the YOG, athletes must be a maximum age of 18 on 31 December in the year of the event, and there were several other winners from that event well below that age too.

Ahead of the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympics Games, we take a closer look at the youngest athletes who shone at Lausanne 2020.