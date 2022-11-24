The youngest athletes who shone at Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

In the run-up to the Gangwon 2024 YOG, we take a look at the youngest victorious competitors in Lausanne four years ago, including Eileen Gu and You Young.
Even at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG), there are starlets who stand out among their older peers.
Take, for example, freestyle skiing prodigy from the People’s Republic of China Ailing Eileen Gu who, aged 16, won two gold medals at Lausanne 2020 before going on to star at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
In order to compete at the YOG, athletes must be a maximum age of 18 on 31 December in the year of the event, and there were several other winners from that event well below that age too.
Ahead of the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympics Games, we take a closer look at the youngest athletes who shone at Lausanne 2020.
Ailing Eileen Gu is arguably the biggest name in winter sport right now, but it was at Lausanne 2020 where she first grabbed the world's attention.
Aged just 16, the American-born athlete who switched allegiances to China, put on a superlative display to win gold medals in freestyle skiing big air and halfpipe, and a silver in the slopestyle.
But there was extra significance to this victory, as just two years out from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the home nation now had a champion to get behind.
And with significant expectation on Ailing to deliver, she didn't disappoint.
Showing maturity well beyond her 18 years, she stepped up to land gold medals in big air and halfpipe, as well as a slopestyle silver - the exact same results that she secured at Lausanne 2020.
In truth, the South Korean's brilliance was no surprise given that she went into the competition as a four-time national champion.
Young won the ladies' singles by over 12 points, landing eight clean triples for the first time.
Since then she has continued to up her game, finishing with silver at the prestigious Four Continents Championships to become her nation’s first Four Continents medallist since Olympic champion Yuna Kim won the event in 2009.
You placed first again at the 2022 South Korean Championships, and qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where she finished sixth overall.
The 16-year-old put down a run of 96.33, to win the men's slopestyle competition, 11 points ahead of Canada’s Liam Brearley in second.
Using that momentum, California's Henricksen became the first person to land a quadruple cork in a slopestyle competition just one month later at the 2020 Burton US Open.
A year later, the trailblazing shredder became the first U.S. male snowboarder to win the Winter X Games slopestyle since Shaun White in 2009.
With his array of dazzling tricks, it's unsurprising that Henricksen is now a social media star with over 120k followers on instagram.
Physicality and size are often seen key attributes in the attritional world of ice hockey, which make 16-year-old Cutter Cauthier's achievements in Lausanne 2020 even more impressive.
The centre/winger used his attacking prowess to help Team USA land silver - the first international medal of his career.
The second came two years later, with the Boston College student helping his nation win another silver at the World U18 Championships in 2022 courtesy of three goals and six assists.
That great form resulted in Gauthier being picked fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.
Aged 15, the Japanese athlete finished first in all five runs – two in qualifying and three in the finals to take the gold medal.
Two-time junior world champion Ono finished a whopping five points clear of her nearest rival, putting her dominance down to her previous experience on the World Cup circuit.
She made a bright start to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, finishing second in qualifying to Kim, before finishing ninth in the final as the American won gold.
The Czech athlete put down an astonishing 94.50 on his final run – the highest score of the day – to score 186.00 overall and snatch gold from USA's Kiernan Fagan, who had to settle for silver.
It was an especially sweet victory for Svancer, who earlier in the week narrowly missed out on the slopestyle podium while Fagan won gold.
After his naturalisation in March 2020, Svancer switched alegiances switch from the Czech Republic to Austria, and celebrated his first Big Air World Cup victory in Chur in 2021.
At the Beijing 2022, Svancer finished eighth in the slopestyle final.
Another 15-year-old to taste glory in Lausanne was female figure skater Alina Butaeva.
The Georgian, alongside 17-year-old Luka Berulava, secured a brilliant bronze in the pairs.
But the best was yet to come.
The duo then went on to win gold in the mixed NOC competition as part of ‘Team Courage’, to round off what was a superp YOG.
