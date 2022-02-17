YOG champion You Young finishes sixth in women's figure skating at Beijing 2022

The future is bright for South Korean figure skater You Young.

Skating to a medley of songs from 'Les Miserables' and choreography by Shae-Lynn Bourne, the 2020 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist finished sixth Thursday in the women's figure skating competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

She earned a total score of 213.09 after her free skate received 142.75 points.

"I feel like today was better than the short program, so I'm happy with that," You told Olympics.com afterward. "Also I'm happy that I didn't make any big mistakes today, too."

She received an under-rotation call on her opening triple Axel, but went on to execute six more triple jumps including a triple Lutz, triple toeloop combination.

ROC's Anna Shcherbakova took the gold with teammate Alexandra Trusova in second. Japan's Sakamoto Kaori was the bronze medallist. The results are provisional.

For Young, it was an experience she'll never forget - and one that came with emotions she'd never felt before.

"All of these very nervous feelings that I can't feel before, it was the most nervous today and the short program, as well, I think that's the moment I cannot forget about today," she said.

She'll head to next month's World Championships, hoping to improve her triple Axel jump.

"I want to focus on my triple Axel because it is not consistent yet and perfect," You said. "I want to be better at worlds with my Axel."

As for Milan four years from now? You's not ruling it out.

"I don't know but I'll try to be in the next Olympics, too."