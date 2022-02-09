History repeats for YOG champion Ruud as he claims Olympic big air gold

Freeski star Birk Ruud says he followed the same blueprint that brought him success at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) as he soared his way to big air gold at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Six years ago, Ruud topped the podium in slopestyle at the Winter YOG Lillehammer 2016 and, after clinching gold at the eye-catching Shougang Big Air venue, revealed that he has tried to emulate the same feelings and attitude from those Youth Olympic experiences during his time in Beijing.

“The Youth Olympics was super good, and I’ve taken some inspiration from that,” he said.

“When I was at the Youth Olympics, I had fun and I really enjoyed my time there. I ended up winning gold in slopestyle, and what I remember when I think about it, is that I had fun when I was skiing; I was living in the moment. I’ve been reminding myself about that situation [here in Beijing]. As long as I can have fun and be in the moment, there’s nothing that can really stop me.”

Ruud’s efforts certainly paid off, as he landed a huge switch triple cork 1980 on his first run that impressed the judges enough to earn 95.75 points and a place at the top of the standings after round one.

He followed that with a double cork bio 1800 for 92 points, and his combined total of 187.75 proved too much for his rivals to beat. By the time Ruud began his third run, the gold medal was already secured, and he was able to celebrate while holding the Norwegian flag for his final jump.

“My coach gave me the flag and I knew it was a victory lap,” he said. “I was just stoked to put on a show.”

Birk Ruud performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final. Picture by Getty Images

The USA’s Colby Stevenson claimed silver with 183.00, while Swedish veteran Henrik Harlaut clinched bronze with 181.00.

Ruud, meanwhile, has also been trying to replicate his YOG experiences away from the slopes in Beijing, which includes adding to the Olympic pin collection he started at Lillehammer 2016.

“When I was in the Youth Olympics, to get the pins was a really big thing,” he said. “So I’ve continued that here. I’ve traded pins with a lot of the volunteers, and I like them. Pins are cool!”

Whether it’s collecting pins or gold medals, it seems Ruud has a talent for both.