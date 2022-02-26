Yasar Dogu wrestling: Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Gehlot lose bronze medal matches

India’s Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Gehlot fell one win short of the bronze medal in the women’s 55kg and 53kg categories, respectively, at the Yasar Dogu 2022 ranking series in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday.

None of the Indian wrestlers in action on Day 3 of the Istanbul meet managed to win a medal.

In her first match of the day, Vinesh Phogat, returning to competitive action for the first time after the Tokyo Olympics, faced off against fellow Indian grappler Anju, a bronze medallist from last year’s under-23 world championships, in the quarter-finals.

Having come into the bout on the back of a fine 13-2 win over Turkey’s Mehlika Ozturk, the defending Yasar Dogu women’s 55kg champion, the 23-year-old Anju also gave her senior compatriot a tough run.

The youngster was leading by a point right until the final 30 seconds but Vinesh Phogat mounted a late comeback to win it 8-7.

In the semi-finals, though, Vinesh was pinned by American ace Jacarra Winchester, a former world champion. But with the American making the final, Vinesh entered the bronze medal match.

Facing Russian Wrestling Federation’s Ekaterina Isakova in the medal bout, Vinesh Phogat lost by fall.

Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot’s Yasar Dogu run began with a loss by technical superiority against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat Ochir, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist in the division. With Ochir making the final, though, Gehlot earned a spot in the repechage.

Former junior world championships silver medallist Pooja Gehlot then downed Uzbekistani wrestler Aktenge Keunimjaeva in repechage to set up a bronze medal clash against American grappler Dominique Olivia Parrish.

The American, though, managed to pin Gehlot to deny the Indian a podium finish.

Shivani Pawar (women’s 50kg) and Sarita (women’s 59kg), meanwhile, both bowed out after their opening bouts after losses to Polish grapplers Anna Lukasiak and Jowita Maria Wrzesien, respectively.

In the women’s 65kg, India’s Nisha made a first-round exit after being pinned by Romania’s Kriszta Tunde Incze, a former two-time European Championships medallist, in her opening round match.

India’s Pinki started her campaign in the quarter-finals but went down against two-time world championships bronze medallist Buse Cavusoglu Tosun of Turkey 4-2.

The two Indian men’s wrestlers in action on Saturday – Satyawart Kadian (men’s 96kg) and Shivraj Kaluram Rakshe (men’s 125kg) - also failed to make it past the quarter-finals.

Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik’s husband Satyawart Kadian, a Youth Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist himself, started his Yasar Dogu campaign with a victory by technical superiority over Kazakhstan’s Akezhan Aitbekov but lost out to former US national champion Kollin Raymond Moore in the quarter-finals.

Shivraj Kaluram Rakshe’s campaign was even shorter following a first-round loss by fall to Kazakh wrestler Oleg Boltin.

India,so far, have won only one medal at the Istanbul meet - a bronze in Greco Roman 60kg by Gyanender.