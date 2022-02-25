Yasar Dogu International wrestling: Sakshi Malik falls in repechage; India draw blank on Day 2

Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik bowed out from the women’s 62kg repechage round at the Yasar Dogu 2022 ranking series in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

India’s Sakshi Malik won her qualifier against Ebru Yilmaz of Turkey on technical superiority and progressed to the quarter-finals with a 6-5 win over Luisa Helga Gerda Niemesch of Germany in the first round.

However, Sakshi Malik was pinned in the quarter-finals by Tserenchimed Sukhee of Mongolia, a former world champion.

But with the Mongolian wrestler making it to the final of the division, Sakshi Malik entered the repechage round.

Up against Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Taybe Mustafa Yusein of Bulgaria, Sakshi Malik lost on technical superiority and was knocked out of the Istanbul meet.

The other four remaining Indian women’s wrestlers - Mansi (57kg), Sangeeta (62kg), Ritu (68kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (76kg) - in action on Day 2 couldn’t get past the first-round in their respective divisions.

While Mansi, Ritu and Gursharanpreet Kaur did win their qualifying rounds, they lost convincingly in the main draw.

Among the Greco-Roman wrestlers, Vikas (72kg) suffered a narrow 5-4 loss to Abylaikhan Amzeyev of Kazakhstan in the qualifying round while Sajan (77kg) lost against Demeu Zhadrayev and Sanan Suleymanov in the qualifying and the repechage rounds, respectively.

Harpreet Singh (82kg), meanwhile, lost to Rafig Huseynov via technical superiority in the qualifiers.

Greco-Roman wrestler Gyanender (60kg) is the only Indian to have won a medal (bronze) at the Yasar Dogu ranking series so far.

Vinesh Phogat (women’s 55kg) will be in action tomorrow. Bajrang Punia (men’s 65kg), meanwhile, will take the mat on Sunday.