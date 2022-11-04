Japan's Yamamoto Sota edges ahead at Grand Prix de France, eyeing biggest win of his career

Yamamoto Sota has never won a Grand Prix title - much less landed on the podium.

Saturday (5 November) he'll look to change both of those things at Grand Prix de France in Angers, France, as the 22-year-old burst into the lead in a wide open men's competition on Friday (4 November).

A former standout junior, Yamamoto was the Youth Olympic Games champion in 2016.

His Japanese teammate Tomono Kazuki is just three points behind Yamamoto, 92.42 points to 89.46, while home favourite Adam Siao Him Fa doubled a planned quadruple jump in his opening combination to slip to third, coming in at 88.00.

Tomono has twice finished in the top six at Worlds, including in 2022, when Siao Him Fa placed eighth.

Yamamoto, skating to "Yesterday", was the cleanest performer among the men, hitting an opening quad toe-loop-triple toe combination before holding on for a quad Salchow and then landing a nice triple Axel.

It was a men's event highlighted by shakiness throughout, and one that was missing another home favourite in Kevin Aymoz, who withdrew from competition before it began.

Earlier in the day, reigning world silver medallist Loena Hendrickx skated to the best short program score of the season, her 72.75 leading the way ahead of the free skate.

In the ice dance short dance, Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri withstood a challenge from Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen to lead by just over a point, 83.52 to 82.38.

In pairs, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada overcame a fall on their throw triple loop to lead after the short program, scoring a 64.33.

Yamamoto: 'I know what I need to do'

It's unchartered territory for Yamamoto, who has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, including at Junior Worlds in 2015 for bronze and the aforementioned Youth Olympic Games Lilehammer 2016 win the following season.

He will be the final skater in Saturday's free skate, a position of privilege and pressure in the sport.

"Whether I skate first or last, I won't be wavering," he said via an interpreter. "I know what I need to do. Whenever I'm skating - I don't think anything will change. I've skated last many times in Japan."

It's been a successful start for the Japanese men this season, with world champion Uno Shoma winning at Skate Canada last week. Seventeen-year-old Miura Kao won silver at both Skate America and in Canada, making him another name to watch in this post-Olympic season.

"I know [Miura] is doing great right now," Yamamoto said. "For me, right now, I look at all these wonderful Japanese skaters [and] I'm going to continue to focus on what I need to do in my training to join them."

Tomono said he has been a slow starter in past seasons, but then nodding to his strong finishes at Worlds in 2022 and 2018.

"I'm going to trust and believe in the training that I've done," Tomono said, having won a trio of Grand Prix medals previously. "I'm going to believe in my training. I'm going to do everything that I can on the ice."

Nik Egadze of Georgia hit two quadruple jumps to finish in fourth behind Siao Him Fa (82.44), while Mihhail Selevko of Estonia is fifth (79.40).

Pairs: Stellato-Dudek/ Deschamps close in on GPF

Is one of the first tickets to Torino about to be punched? The Canadian duo won silver at Skate America in the first week of the Series and lead after the short here, despite a bad fall for Stellato-Dudek on the throw element.

They are a fan favourite story: Deschamps is on his ninth partner at age 30 but says he continues for the love and passion of the sport, while Stellato-Dudek took a 16-year hiatus after being a successful junior singles skater.

At 39, she's the oldest Grand Prix medallist ever. "Passion has no age limit," she told Olympics.com recently.

"We had a rough end to the short program but you can't be perfect every time and we're going to have a fresh start tomorrow," Stellato-Dudek said.

Home hopes Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev are a close second, just 0.35 points back.

Karina Safina and Luka Berulava of Georgia are third, scoring a 61.55.