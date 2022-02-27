Ethiopia’s Yalamzef Yehualaw breaks women's 10km road world record 

Yalemzerf Yehualaw shattered the women’s 10km road world record in Castellon, Spain on Sunday (27 February), winning the race in a stunning time of 29:14 min.

The world half marathon bronze medallist averaged 2:55 minutes per kilometer to better the previous mark by 24 seconds.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic10,000m silver medallist Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain had held the world record with a time of 29:38 at The Giants Geneva 10K run on 3 October 2021. .

Kenyans Vicoty Chepngeno finished one minute 59 seconds behind the Ethiopian in 30:14 for second while Mercy Cherono was third in 30.48.

Ronald Kwemoi also from Kenya topped the men's 10km race in 27:16.

“Today a dream came true. I felt really great in the race, the first 5km was very fast, I was struggling a little bit in the second 5km but I was still able to maintain a high pace,” said the 22-year old Ethiopian, who last year became the second fastest women's half-marathon runner in history.

She clocked 1:03:51 in Valencia when her compatriot Letesenbet Gidey broke the world record.