Ethiopia’s Yalamzef Yehualaw breaks women's 10km road world record 

The 22-year-old improved the world record by 24 seconds with her winning time in Castellon, Spain.

By Evelyn Watta
Yalemzerf Yehualaw shattered the women’s 10km road world record in Castellon, Spain on Sunday (27 February), winning the race in a stunning time of 29:14 min.

The world half marathon bronze medallist averaged 2:55 minutes per kilometer to better the previous mark by 24 seconds.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic10,000m silver medallist Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain had held the world record with a time of 29:38 at The Giants Geneva 10K run on 3 October 2021. .

Kenyans Vicoty Chepngeno finished one minute 59 seconds behind the Ethiopian in 30:14 for second while Mercy Cherono was third in 30.48.

Ronald Kwemoi also from Kenya topped the men's 10km race in 27:16.

“Today a dream came true. I felt really great in the race, the first 5km was very fast, I was struggling a little bit in the second 5km but I was still able to maintain a high pace,” said the 22-year old Ethiopian, who last year became the second fastest women's half-marathon runner in history.

She clocked 1:03:51 in Valencia when her compatriot Letesenbet Gidey broke the world record.

