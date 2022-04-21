Rayssa Leal promises something new for X Games Chiba

Skateboarding star Rayssa Leal ramped up the excitement ahead of Japan's first-ever X Games in Chiba which gets underway on Friday (22 April).

Speaking at a media conference ahead of practice on Thursday, Leal revealed she was excited for the action to start, and that she has a new trick to unveil.

"I’m super happy to be here again," the 14-year-old Tokyo 2020 silver medallist shared. "Everybody is super amazing, and everybody is polite."

The Brazilian is set to headline the women’s street event after Japan's Olympic champion Nishiya Momiji withdrew from the competition earlier this week.

And she is intent on impressing audiences worldwide a second time:

“It's going to be first practice so I'll get to know the track. I intend to show the tricks I have been practising. A few that I have already showed in other tournaments and maybe a new one too - flip out back.

"I hope to have fun and see what happens," she added.

Jagger Eaton of Team USA competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park Picture by 2021 Getty Images

USA’s Jagger Eaton was also in high spirits ahead of the competition start tomorrow.

The Tokyo 2020 street bronze medallist, who will be tackling both the street and park events in Chiba, was full of fighting talk when asked what audiences could expect from the 21-year-old.

Though his compatriot and rival Nyjah Huston may have pulled out for undisclosed reasons, Eaton still faces strong challengers in the form of Tokyo champion Horigome Yuto and Brazil's runner-up Kelvin Hoefler. The American, however, appeared unfazed:

“It’s always going to depend on the course and how the course feels, but I think one thing that always stands the test of time is I’m going to win, I’m going to let it all out on the line. If they’re going to be dead last or first... and I’m going to fail magnificently if so! So, we'll see what happens."

Eaton has three silver medals at X Games to date. And the Arizona native would like nothing better than to upgrade to gold as he enters his second second of competing at the event.

He added, "I always love coming to X Games. X Games has been my favourite contest for as long as I can remember. It’s actually my 10th year competing in X Games so, yes, I’m excited."

Olympic champ Logan Martin ready to “put on a good show”

Logan Martin is also "stoked" to be back in Japan after picking up last summer’s top prize.

The first men's BMX Freestyle Olympic champion will be competing in the BMX Park event along fellow Tokyo 2020 medallists Daniel Dhers of Venezuela and Great Britain’s Declan Brooks.

But the 28-year-old was giving little away when asked what tricks he had up his sleeve for the crowds at the Chiba Marine Stadium.

“It’s a little bit tricky to say what’s going to be done out on the course. I definitely have a few things in my mind. I do want to go out there and put on a good show.

"Once I get a bit of practice in, I’ll be able to know more."

Competitors at the inaugural X Games Chiba will be navigating colourful and unique course influenced by origami.

