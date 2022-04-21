Horigome Yuto stoked for first X Games in Japan

Skateboarding Olympic gold medallist Horigome Yuto is relishing competing in Japan again.

But this time it'll be in front of a crowd.

"We didn't have a crowd at the Olympics but we will here," said Horigome on Thursday (21 April) at Chiba Marine Stadium on the eve of Japan's first-ever X Games.

"I really hope we can win some new fans because I think watching skateboarding live compared to watching it on TV is so different. They'll be able to feel it, and I want people to get even more excited about skateboarding in Japan."

Last summer, Horigome captured the first Olympic gold medal in men's street skateboarding at Tokyo 2020 where COVID-19 protocols kept fans outside the venues.

While he was already a household name in the sport, the 23-year-old smashed into the Japanese mainstream with his Olympic triumph and will be looking to repeat that success at Paris 2024.

X Games Chiba will be Horigome's first competition since Tokyo 2020. He is far from a stranger to the world's biggest action sports event, having taken victory in 2019 in Minneapolis.

But on Thursday, he had the giddy excitement of a first-timer.

"The X Games is a dream competition for me. It's something I used to watch on TV as a kid," the Tokyo native said.

"And now the competition is here in Japan and I have an opportunity to take part. I'm really looking forward to it and I hope I can ride to the best of my ability."

While the X Games' most successful street skater Nyjah Huston has pulled out for undisclosed reasons, the field remains highly competitive with the medallists from Tokyo - Horigome, Kelvin Hoefler and Jagger Eaton - all in Chiba.

Horigome says he has some new tricks up his sleeve but, more importantly, he wants to show his compatriots why the X Games has such widespread appeal.

"I want to be at my best because it's such a huge event that's in Japan. I'm giving it everything I have.

"The best pro skaters in the world are all here in Japan and I can't wait to put on a show with all of them. It's my first competition since the Olympics and I'm just so excited.

"I've been working on some new tricks and I plan on showing some of them at the X Games."

Elimination for the men's street event takes place on Saturday with the final on Sunday.

