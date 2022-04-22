From Olympic Games to X Games: Japan's women continue to reign

Japan's women are picking up right where they left off last summer in skateboarding.

After taking four of the six medals on offer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in park and street, they filled the top two places in both disciplines in qualification at X Games Chiba on Friday (22 April).

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Hiraki Kokona led the eight park finalists at Chiba Marine Stadium with reigning Olympic champion Yosozumi Sakura behind her on this occasion.

In street, Oda Yumeka held off Tokyo bronze medallist Nakayama Funa to qualify in first place. Brazil's Olympic silver medallist Rayssa Leal was third as the first X Games to be held in Japan got underway.

"I never expected this. I was surprised," said 15-year-old Oda, who missed the cut for last year's Olympic Games. "It's the first ever in Japan and I just want to do well. I was able to really focus today which is why I had the run I did.

"I actually didn't go all out today but hopefully in the final I can show what I have like the over K-Grind, flip front feeble.

"I was nervous before the start but once I was out there, I was OK, no problem. I'm having a blast because you can take in a lot of other events like the park, vert and Moto X."

On a sunny afternoon out by Tokyo Bay, Japan's domination of the leaderboard was all the more impressive after Tokyo 2020 street champion Nishiya Momiji pulled out in midweek.

Three-time X Games gold medallist Nishimura Aori - in her first competition since tearing her right ACL after Tokyo - scraped into Sunday's final as the last of the eight qualifiers.

Yosozumi believes the women's talent pool in Japan has only gained depth due to the impact of the Olympic Games.

"I think a lot more girls are into it. And I'm not talking about the ones who have already arrived," she said. "I get the impression there are more girls taking lessons in schools and at skate parks now.

"For anyone competing in action sports, the X Games is just as big as the Olympics. I was a little bit nervous because I know a lot of the people who are watching it here, because it's in Japan."

Olympic champ Yosozumi, as bubbly as ever, said she is under no pressure for the final whatsoever. Zero.

"I don't really see myself as a gold medallist. I'm just someone who likes to skate and did my favourite tricks and happened to win a gold medal.

"It's the same thing here. I'll do what I like to do and if that's not good enough, I can live with that."

Oda, on the other hand, is determined to claim victory after the disappointment of failing to qualify for Tokyo.

She wants to throw her coming out party this weekend, and Friday was her warning shot to the competition.

The youngster said, "I haven't won a medal at the big competitions yet so I really want to win one here. I didn't qualify for the Olympics so I'd love nothing more than to beat everyone here and become the queen of Japan.

"It was frustrating to watch (the Games) even on TV and it drove me to practice every, single day."

On the men's side, Tokyo 2020 street bronze medallist Jagger Eaton was the top qualifier while Japan's Nakamura Rim edged out reigning Olympic champion Logan Martin for first in the BMX park elimination.