Wycliffe Kinyamal win’s Kenyan 800m title with the second-fastest time at Trials for the World Championships

Wycliffe Kinyamal won the men’s 800m on Saturday (25 June) at the Athletics Kenya 2022 Track and Field World Championship Trials, running the second-fastest time in the world this year.

But the biggest crowd cheers in Nairobi were for sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala who won the men’s 100m in 10.03 seconds.

Kinyamal and Kipsang rule the middle distance

As expected, the men’s 800m was one of the key highlights of the final day of action from the Kenyan capital.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Kinyamal peeled away from a crowded sprint for home.

His winning time was just 0.02 seconds behind Max Burgin’s world-leading mark from two weeks ago at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku.

Reigning world U20 champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:44.01) and Elias Ngeny (1:44.05) were second and third respectively.

Wanyonyi and Kimayal will team up with Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, who will also run the 400m in Oregon.

The men’s 1500m also brought the crowd at Kenya’s main stadium Kasarani to its feet as Abel Kipsang secured his spot first for Oregon.

Kipsang, the 2022 world indoor silver medallist, dictated the pace for most of the race until the last lap when Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot moved to the front.

Down the home stretch four runners Kipsang, Cheruiyot, 2016 world u20 champion Kumari Taki and Raynold Cheruiyot took off in a charged sprint for the finish line.

Kipsang’s power came through to make it first across the line in 3:34.55 just 0.04 seconds ahead of the 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot. Taki finished in 3:34.73.

“It was a tactical race, a real fight for positions. From here the target is gold,” said Kipsang, relieved to have qualified first for his first Worlds after finishing fourth in Tokyo last year behind the gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

World U20 stars secure Oregon spots, Yego throws season-best in men's javelin

The other closely contested event was the men’s 10,000m where former world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie came hard in the final bend releasing a blistering kick as he eased past three runners to win in 27:33.57.

Stanley Waithaka (27:34.01) finished second with Daniel Mateiko (27:34.62) third.

Another reigning world Under-20 champion Jackline Chepkoech triumphed in the women’s steeplechase in 9:21.84. Former world junior record holder Celliphine Chespol qualified in second place in 9:32.50 and Purity Kirui in third in 9:36.39.

On Friday, reigning world U20 gold medallist in the men's steeplechase Amos Serem also booked his ticket to his first senior championships in 8:17.03.

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego threw his season-best of 80.62m to top the men's javelin.

After qualifying top in the women’s 800m on Friday, Mary Moraa set a national record of 50.85 seconds in the 400m.

Omanyala, the early world leader in the100m which was bettered by Fred Kerley who won the US Championships after running 9.76 seconds in the semi-finals, brought down the curtains on the two-day event.

The current African record holder was pleased to secure his place for his first World Championships after the Tokyo Olympics.

“After this, I am now focussed on running through the heats, semi and finals and anything can happen in the final, guys are running first so it’s not going to be a walk in the park.…(but) I hope to run and make Kenya proud,” said the 26-year-old Kenyan sprinter.