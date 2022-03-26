WTT Star Contender Doha qualifiers: Ayhika-Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sanil Shetty-Anthony Amalraj make main draw

The Indian women’s doubles table tennis team of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee and the men’s pair of Sanil Shetty and Anthony Amalraj qualified for the main draws of their respective events at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Jia Nan Yuan and Prithika Pavade of France 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5) in the final qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2018 team event gold medallists Sanil Shetty and Anthony Amalraj came from behind to beat the Iranian pair of Amin Ahmadian and Amir Hossein Hodaei 3-1 (4-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4) in the last round.

India’s singles table tennis players, however, endured a disappointing outing in the qualifiers, with none of them going through to the main draw.

In the men’s singles, Sanil Shetty went down in the second qualifying round while Manav Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj and Mudit Dani were knocked out in the first.

In the women’s singles, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Archana Kamath were ousted in the second round. Diya Parag Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Takeme Sarkar lost their respective opening contests.

The country’s top-ranked women’s singles player Manika Batra and Asian Championships medallists Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal will start directly in the singles main draws.

Manika Batra and G Sathiyan will team up again for the mixed doubles main draw after winning the silver at the WTT Contender Doha earlier this week. Batra will also feature in the women’s doubles with Archana Kamath.

Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal will partner Manav Thakkar in the men’s doubles.

The main round begins on March 27.