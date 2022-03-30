WTT Star Contender Doha: India’s campaign ends as Manika Batra-Archana Kamath lose in semis

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra and her partner Archana Kamath bowed out from the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 after losing in the women’s doubles semi-finals on Wednesday.

The duo’s exit also ended India’s campaign at the Doha meet.

Up against Chinese Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching, one-half of the mixed doubles bronze medallists from Tokyo 2020, the world No. 6 Indian pair lost 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-7) at the Lusail Sports Arena in the Qatari capital.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, the women’s doubles second seeds at the meet, enjoyed a good run in Doha. The Indian duo had beaten Hong Kong’s Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching, both part of the Hong Kong squad which won the team bronze at Tokyo 2020, in the quarter-finals to enter the last four.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, India’s top-ranked women’s and men’s singles players, were both ousted in the round of 16 of women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Sharath Kamal, meanwhile, lost both his first round singles and doubles matches. Sharath had partnered with Manav Thakkar for the men’s doubles main draw.

Manika Batra and G Sathiyan’s mixed doubles campaign also didn’t progress beyond the first round.

Neither of the two Indian teams which made it through the qualifiers, Ayhika Mukherjee/ Sutirtha Mukherjee in women’s doubles and Sanil Shetty/Amalraj Anthony in women’s doubles, managed to win their first match of the main draw.