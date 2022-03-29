WTT Star Contender Doha: Manika Batra knocked out of singles

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra’s women’s singles campaign at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 ended in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Ranked 48 in the world, Manika Batra was no match against world No. 17 Ying Han of Germany, a Rio 2016 silver medallist in the women’s team event, and lost the match 3-0 (11-5, 11-2, 11-4) in 18 minutes.

Manika Batra was the only Indian competing in the women’s singles main draw.

In the women’s doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath shrugged off the challenge from Hong Kong’s Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching in the quarter-finals.

The Indian pair won 3-1 (13-11, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11) to book a place in the semis, where they will face Chinese Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching.

India’s men’s singles campaign ended on Tuesday with Sathiyan Gnansekaran’s loss in the pre-quarters.

The World No. 39 G Sathiyan lost 3-1 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4) to 23rd-ranked Kristian Karlsson of Sweden.

Sharath Kamal, the other Indian in the men’s singles, was out in the first round.

Earlier, Manika Batra and G Sathiyan had lost to Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles of Spain 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5) in the opening match of mixed doubles.