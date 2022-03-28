WTT Star Contender Doha: Manika Batra into pre-quarters

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra came back from a game down to win her round of 32 women’s singles match at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 on Sunday.

Manika Batra, ranked 48 in the world, defeated world No. 27 Xiaona Shan of Germany 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9) in 34 minutes.

In the round of 16, Manika Batra will face Rio 2016 team silver medallist Ying Han, also from Germany.

In the men’s singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also came back from two games down to defeat Mattias Falck of Sweden 3-2 (8-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6). He will face another Swede Kristian Karlsson in the pre-quarters.

However, Sharath Kamal bowed out in the round of 32 after a 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 3-11, 7-11) loss to Germany’s Dang Qui.

Manika Batra also made it to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles with partner Archana Kamath. The Indian pair defeated Hungary’s Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota 3-1 (10-12, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5).

The other Indian team in the women’s doubles, Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, crashed out in the opening round, losing 3-2 (11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-13) to Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong.

Later, Manika Batra and G Sathiyan will take on Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles of Spain in the mixed doubles.

India’s men’s doubles teams bowed out on the opening day.