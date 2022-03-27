WTT Star Contender Doha: Manika Batra wins tough women’s singles opener

India’s table tennis star Manika Batra survived an intense five-setter in her first round women’s singles match at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 on Sunday.

Ranked 48th in the world, Manika Batra defeated the 34th ranked Qian Tianyi of China, a former junior world champion, 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9). The closely-contested match lasted 40 minutes

Manika Batra, who is the lone Indian in the women’s singles, will now face Germany’s Xiaona Shan in the round of 32.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar lost their opening men’s doubles match 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5) to the Spanish-Romanian duo of Alvaro Roubles and Ovidiu Ionescu.

The second Indian men’s doubles pair of Sanil Shetty and Amalraj Anthony were also knocked out in the first round, losing 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-8) to Germany’s Dang Qiu and Benedikt Duda.

Later in the day, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be up against Alvaro Robles of Spain while Sharath Kamal takes on France’s Emmanuel Lebesson in the men’s singles first round matches.

Manika Batra will also compete in the women’s doubles with Archana Kamath. The Indian duo’s first match is against Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota from Hungary.

The mixed doubles will see Manika Batra and G Sathiyan team up.