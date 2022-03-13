WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan in mixed doubles quarter-finals

India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the WTT Grand Smash Singapore 2022 table tennis event on Sunday.

Manika Batra and G Sathiyan beat Brazil’s Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi, both Tokyo Olympians, 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-1) in the round of 16 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The Indian table tennis pair, however, will have their work cut out for them in order to make the semis with top seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching awaiting them in their top eight fixture. The Chinese Taipei duo won the mixed doubles bronze medals at last year’s world championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, meanwhile, also advanced in the women’s singles main table tennis draw after getting a bye in the round of 32.

In men’s doubles, India’s G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal came from behind to upset Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yin-Ju and his partner Liao Cheng-Ting in the round of 32.

Sathiyan and Kamal overturned a 2-1 deficit to win the contest 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6). The Indian duo will next face South Korean second seeds Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, the men’s doubles silver medallists from the world championships 2021.

In singles, G Sathiyan remains the only Indian still in fray at the Singapore meet after Sharath Kamal, Ayhika Mukherjee and Manika Batra exited from the first round on Saturday.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran managed to beat Singapore’s Pang Yew En Koe and will be up against Lim Jonghoon in his next match, scheduled for Monday.