WTT Contender Zagreb 2022: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan look to finetune CWG preparations - watch live streaming

The WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 table tennis tournament will be held in the Croatian capital from June 13 to 19.

With the Birmingham Commonwealth Games set to begin next month, the Zagreb tourney will help Indian table tennis players, including Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal, fine-tune their preparations for CWG 2022.

A 12-member Indian contingent, six men and as many women, will play at the WTT Contender Zagreb. The list includes all of India’s Birmingham-bound players, excluding Harmeet Desai and Diya Chitale.

Archana Kamath and Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee are also not in the entry list for the Croatia meet.

World No. 34 G Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and world No. 38 Sharath Kamal, are the only Indians in the men’s singles main draw. The two top-ranked Indian table tennis players will also pair up in the men’s doubles competition.

Manika Batra, the world No. 39, is India’s only direct entry in the women’s singles main draw. The Indian ace, however, won’t be participating in the women’s doubles.

India’s best chance for a medal at the Zagreb meet lies with the mixed doubles pair of Batra and Sathiyan. Seeded third, the mixed doubles duo are the only seeded Indians in the tournament.

Barring mixed doubles, the main draw matches for the other categories, men’s and women’s singles and doubles will start on June 16. June 13 to 15 are reserved for the qualifiers.

WTT Contender Zagreb 2022: Indian table tennis squad

Men’s singles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal

Qualifiers - Manush Shah, Snehit Suravajjula, Sanil Shetty, Jeet Chandra

Women’s singles

Main draw - Manika Batra

Qualifiers - Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, Ayhika Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Prapti Sen

Men’s doubles

Main draw - G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal

Qualifiers - Manush Shah/Snehit Suravajjula,

Women’s doubles

Qualifiers - Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison

Mixed doubles

Main draw - G Sathiyan/Manika Batra

Where to watch WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the WTT Contender Zagreb 2022 will be available on World Table Tennis’ official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the table tennis tournament in India.