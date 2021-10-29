WTT Contender Tunis table tennis: G Sathiyan-Harmeet Desai reach men’s doubles finals

The Indian table tennis duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai advanced to the men’s doubles final at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 on Friday.

A gritty display by G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai in the semi-finals helped them beat Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary. The Indian duo produced a remarkable comeback to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 (8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9) victory.

The Indians will now face France’s Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the final on Saturday.

India’s campaign in the men’s singles and mixed doubles, however, came to an end.

In the quarter-final round of men’s singles, the eighth seed and world No. 37 G Sathiyan lost to Germany’s Dan Qui, ranked 52, in straight games. The Indian went down 3-0 (11-5, 17-15, 11-6).

The three other Indian singles players in the tournament – Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Selena Selvakumar – had already been knocked out in the first round.

India’s only mixed doubles team of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra also lost in the semis. Despite having a 2-0 lead at one stage, Sathiyan-Batra went down 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 9-11).